Kolisi, Villa and Diggins to advise CVC’s £10bn Global Sport Group

Siya Kolisi will advise GSG. CVC's potfolio of sports innvestments

Siya Kolisi, David Villa and Skylar Diggins are to advise CVC Capital Partners’ new £10bn consolidated portfolio, Global Sport Group, which owns stakes in several major leagues.

Rugby World Cup-winning South Africa captain Kolisi, former Spain striker Villa and US women’s basketball star Diggins will form an athlete advisory group as part of a partnership between GSG and Jay Z’s agency Roc Nation Sports International.

CVC launched GSG in September in a move that consolidated its stakes in Premiership Rugby, the Six Nations, football’s LaLiga and Ligue 1, and the women’s tennis tour.

“GSG is built on the principle that sport’s long-term success depends on balancing commercial growth with respect for athletes and fans,” said chair Marc Allera.

“The Athlete Advisory Board gives us a structured way to bring those voices directly into our decision making, ensuring our leagues grow in ways that reflect the values and realities of the players themselves.”

The athlete council will advise on topics including pathways for women and youth athletes, fan engagement, and how to commercialise sport while preserving integrity.

Kolisi eyes change through Global Sport Group

“As someone who has lived the realities of the professional game, my goal is to ensure that player feedback – in terms of tackling both physical and mental demands – isn’t just a talking point but a core part of the commercial strategy,” said Kolisi. “This board will be a powerful mechanism for change in that space, especially in rugby.”

“Football is a truly global game, and what’s clear is that the athlete’s voice is the most trusted voice with the fans,” said Villa, formerly of Barcelona and New York City FC.

“I am joining the AAB to help GSG ensure their investment strategies genuinely strengthen the player-fan connection and build sustainable pathways for talent development across every major market.”

Diggins, an Olympic gold medal winner and seven-time WNBA All Star, added: “This is a moment where women’s sports will receive the equitable and responsible investment they deserve.

“My focus on the AAB will be on issues like fair wages and brand building to make sure that as the women’s game expands globally, the commercial model directly benefits the athletes who are driving that growth.”