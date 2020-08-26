Coronavirus travel hacks: How to navigate London while avoiding the crowds

Want to travel around London but coronavirus giving you second thoughts about getting on a packed tube train?

London Travel Watch, the official watchdog for London transport users, has published a series of travel hacks designed to make getting around London easier while avoiding the crowds.

London Travel Watch director, Emma Gibson said: “Many people wrongly assume that taking the Tube in central London is either the only way or that it is easier and quicker. But that’s not always the case. And during the current pandemic it’s even more important that passengers wanting to travel north to south across London can see both the Thameslink and Tube options open to them, particularly as the Thameslink line is fully accessible. We’re pleased to have made this a reality.

“Our travel hacks contain plenty of other tips to help people avoid the crowds by using lesser known stations rather than busy ones and taking the bus rather than the Tube. And the good news is that they might also save you time and money too!”

Use National Rail stations rather than the tube

National Rail stations can be the easiest way to get to locations in central London or to travel from north to south.

Hack 1 – Use Thameslink

Travel north to south in London without the Tube by using Thameslink services Travel Watch says. This can save time by no longer needing to change between train and Tube at Kings Cross or St Pancras or London Bridge.

Hack 2 – Use Charing Cross for the West End

Travel to Charing Cross from outside London on Southeastern to reach the West End. If you are travelling on Southeastern Metro services from Dartford, Gravesend and Hayes, or Southeastern Main Line services from Dover, Ramsgate, Hastings, Tunbridge Wells and Sevenoaks, you can travel straight to the West End without getting on the Tube.

You can also save money as you can use any London Terminals ticket to carry on to there from London Bridge and Waterloo, Travel Watch says.

Hack 3 – Use Cannon Street for the City of London

Travel to Cannon Street on Southeastern to access the City of London. Cannon Street is the closest National Rail station to the City (10 min walk). No need to take the Tube on the last leg, and save money as you can use any London Terminals ticket to carry on to there from London Bridge and Waterloo.

Hack 4 – Use Kew Bridge Station for Kew Gardens

Get to Kew Gardens via Kew Bridge Station. You can take South Western Railway services from Waterloo and Clapham Junction to Kew Bridge station. From here you can avoid using the District line and easily get to the nearby Kew Gardens and the Steam and Music Museums.

Hack 5 – Change at West Hampstead to travel between north and south London

Interchange with ease at West Hampstead Station. West Hampstead is a really useful interchange location for travelling between north west and south west London without going through central London, the travel watchdog said.

It has Thameslink, London Overground’s Stratford to Clapham Junction and Richmond, and Jubilee line services. Metropolitan line services can also be accessed using a one-stop change at the next station at Finchley Road.

Easy interchange between the London Overground services and the Metropolitan line service is also available via a short walk between Finchley Road and Finchley Road & Frognal stations.

Use lesser known tube stations to travel in London

Try using lesser known tube stations while you travel through London to avoid the crowds at busy interchanges, Travel Watch suggests.

Hack 1 – Use Mansion House or Cannon Street

Use Mansion House and Cannon Street over Bank and St. Pauls. Mansion House and Cannon Street District/Circle line stations are less busy than Bank or St. Pauls Central line stations but are very short walks from those stations, travel watch says.

Hack 2 – Use Euston Square

Avoid the crowds at Euston Northern line station by using Euston Square station. Euston Square station is less busy than Euston station (Northern and Victoria line) and has step free access to the westbound platform. This makes it very useful at times when Euston station may be overcrowded, according to the watchdog.

Hack 3 – Use Great Portland Street and Regent’s Park

Avoid the crowds by using Great Portland Street and Regent’s Park stations instead of Baker Street and Oxford Circus.