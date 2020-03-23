Coronavirus: Columbia Road Flower Market shuts

Columbia Road Flower Market has been shut down just one day after pictures emerged of people ignoring government instructions and flocking to the East London market.

Photos and videos were shared on social media yesterday of people congregating in open spaces, including the famous flower market, despite government instructions to stop socialising in public to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Read more: Coronavirus: Tube drivers ‘furious’ at people still commuting

Health secretary Matt Hancock told BBC Radio 4 today that these people were being “very selfish” by not following social distancing orders.

Tower Hamlets Council has now moved to close the Columbia Road Flower Market today along with markets on Brick Lane, Petticoat Lane and Roman Road for the foreseeable future.

Markets in Bethnal Green, Chrisp Street, Roman Road Square and Whitechapel have now been limited by the council to sales on non-prepared food and household items.

The East London council said it had spoken to organisers and operators of the respective markets to inform them of the changes.

Hammersmith and Fulham council will also shut its parks on Sunday night, while Royal Parks will close its cafes and kiosks.

It comes as mayor of London Sadiq Khan sent a grave warning yesterday to people who are still using public transport and socialising outside.

Khan said if people did not practice the government’s prescribed social distancing measures that they would cause more people to die.

“We’re a global city, with huge densities, with huge connectivity,” he said.

“I discovered last Monday that things are as bad as they are in London – we’re weeks ahead of the rest of the country.

Read more: Coronavirus: Boris Johnson officially announces quarantine of 1.5m people

“I’m quite clear – if we don’t keep our social distance, people will die.

“Unless people stay at home, unless people stop using public transport unless it’s essential, unless people stop interacting with each other, more people will die.”