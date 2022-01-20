City Moves: Who’s switching jobs in the Square Mile this week?

City A.M.'s Millie Turner provides a roundup of the most important hires and job moves across the City, every morning.

11:FS

Challenger consultancy 11:FS has bolstered its global advisory team with a new senior financial services executive.

Maurício Magaldi, who has previously worked at IBM and HSBC, will help fintech firms and banks build their cryptocurrency strategies.

“I’m thrilled to be joining 11:FS at both a pivotal time for the company and for crypto itself,” said Magaldi.

“There’s so much that can be done by fintechs and banks to really ramp up their crypto offerings, in a profitable and sustainable way.”

Eversheds Sutherland

City banking practice Eversheds Sutherland has poached its latest banking lawyer from magic circle firm Linklaters.

Christopher Williams acts for both borrowers and finance providers across the credit spectrum and has also advised on general corporate financing matters.

The incoming lawyer is set to focus on complex cross-border corporate acquisition financings, involving public takeovers and private buyouts.

“Christopher’s noteworthy arrival strengthens our team, helping to pull together and cement the full range of capabilities we’re able to offer our corporate treasure team clients, including key areas such as ESG,” partner and head of banking, Nick Swiss said.

Morrison & Co

Infrastructure investor Morrison & Co has posted a new non-executive director to its board.

Joining as the firm looks to expand across the UK and Europe, Kate Mingay brings three decades of commercial and regulatory experience to the position.

Mingay, who currently holds advisory roles with Ofgem and Civil Aviation Authority, has previously held executive director roles for UBS and Goldman Sachs, leading the UK financing teams.

“We are delighted to welcome Kate to our board. I have no doubt she will provide valuable insights from her vast and international experience across the industry,” chair Rob Morrison said.

“Her experience complements the board’s diverse skill set and she brings a strong cultural alignment to our purpose of investing wisely in ideas that matter, and embedding sustainability into all our activities.”