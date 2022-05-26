City Moves: Who’s switching jobs in the Square Mile?

City A.M.’s Millie Turner provides a roundup of the most important hires and job moves across the City, every morning. Email citymoves@cityam.com to be featured.

Vue International

Cinema operator Vue International has poached its new chief operating officer (COO) from fashion retailer Urban Outfitters.

Claire Arksey, who has previously held senior operational roles at Superdry, Reiss and Ted Baker, oversaw nearly 270 stores across 14 countries while at Urban Outfitters.

The incoming COO is set to play a key role in investment and innovation across Vue’s estate.

“Claire’s experience working for some of the biggest brands in retail and across multiple territories will be a huge asset as we continue to welcome cinema-goers back to our screens, drive efficiencies across our European operations and expand and innovate our estate,” founder and CEO Tim Richards said.

Argyll

London office provider Argyll has hired an investment director, as the capital’s office market booms back to life post-pandemic.

Joining from property investment and asset management firm Addington Capital after nearly a decade, Philip Symonds brings 15 years of experience in property to the position.

Symonds will work closely with CEO John Drover and COO Emily Smith on managing landlord relationships and business growth across its 30-strong building portfolio.

“With an impressive track record within asset management and real estate investment, Philip’s expertise will be invaluable as we continue to both add value to our existing portfolio and seek out new investment opportunities,” said CEO John Drover. “We are grateful for the expertise and drive Philip will bring to the business.”

Railsbank

Railsbank has unveiled Former England Rugby captain Will Carling and Former Formula 1 board advisor Jon Hall as advisors, as the finance platform looks to build expertise in the sports industry.

It comes as Railsbank co-founder and CEO Nigel Verdon is set to become a mentor to the England rugby team, using his long financial services industry experience to help players develop their own careers once they retire.

“I am thrilled to showcase our investment into this arena with a number of highly influential hires,” said Verdon. “Will and Jon both join Railsbank at a time of great growth and opportunity.”