Christmas can come early for Size and Purton with Enthralled

Trainer John Size teams up with Zac Purton with Enthralled on Tuesday.

BANK on the formidable partnership of trainer John Size and jockey Zac Purton to serve up a pre-Christmas treat for racegoers, when racing gets underway with a nine-race programme at Happy Valley on Tuesday.

The pair team up with strong stayer ENTHRALLED, who comes to the Valley for the first time in the competitive Saturn Handicap (1.10pm) over 11 furlongs.

Once upon a time Size and Purton were the perfect combination for bettors in the city with plenty of winners along the way, but so far this season, there has been little to cheer when they have teamed up.

Purton has only been aboard seven of the stable’s runners since the season began in September, with just one winner and a place to show from those rides.

Maybe that’s because Size, renowned for his slow starts to every campaign, was not ready to put the champion jockey on top of his stable gallopers, but the tide is beginning to turn with the ‘Master Trainer’ striking three times in the past week.

Enthralled gave notice he was reaching his peak again when a close-up fifth to Winging Wing over 10 furlongs last month and subsequently followed up with a one-paced fourth to Prestige Good in a hot handicap over nine furlongs just over a week ago.

This son of American Pharoah will always be at his best when racing over 12 furlongs in the city but unfortunately contests over that trip are few and far between. 11 furlongs at the city track, however, should still be right up his street.

The opposition looks strong with the likes of Wrote A New Page, Liveandletlive, The Auspicious and notably Snowfield in the line-up.

The latter was a strong staying galloper in Brazil and is likely to be in his element racing over this trip.

Purton, however, must fancy his chances of a winner now the Size stable are beginning to come to life, and having ridden another double at Sha Tin on Sunday, will be full of confidence of getting the best out of his ride.

POINTERS

Enthralled 1.10pm Happy Valley