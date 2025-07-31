Chloe Kelly and the Lionesses are marketing gold. Brands take note

The Lionesses have delivered value for sponsors, and final hero Chloe Kelly is a favourite

In a world gripped by political instability and economic uncertainty, the Lionesses offer something powerful: focus, momentum, and cultural relevance.

Sunday’s nail-biting Euro 2025 win wasn’t just a sporting triumph. It was a commercial line in the sand. The Lionesses aren’t a moment – they’re a movement. And for brands, the message is clear: the time to invest is now.

At Fuse, we’ve spent years making the case for women’s sport as a commercially smart, culturally rich platform. Now, the metrics match the message. Audience numbers are soaring. Engagement is deep. And brands that move fast can still get ahead of the pack.

Some already have. Pepsi and Google Pixel deserve credit for being early and consistent supporters – not just at marquee events, but at league and grassroots level too. Their strategy is simple: build long-term value, not just visibility.

Why Chloe Kelly has the Gen Z trifecta

But let’s talk about the real marketing gold: the players themselves. And there’s no bigger breakout star than Chloe Kelly.

She’s not just the match-winner; she’s the marketer’s dream. Everyone wants Kelly to be their best friend. She’s confident, cool, and effortlessly relatable. She’s the player you cheer for and the personality you buy into. That’s why she’s already fronting campaigns for Land Rover and Calvin Klein, and why interest in her is skyrocketing post-Euros.

Kelly’s appeal cuts across sport, fashion, and lifestyle. She has the Gen Z trifecta: authenticity, hustle, and charisma.

Fans aren’t just asking how she scored, they’re asking how she gets her ponytail so shiny and high, what mascara stays on through 90 minutes, and where she shops. That’s the new battleground: not just sportswear, but beauty, haircare and everyday essentials.

Then there’s Hannah Hampton, the England keeper whose journey from adversity to elite is pure storytelling gold. She’s authentic, underexposed and still early in her commercial journey. That’s an opportunity for brands to shape a long-term narrative with purpose and staying power.

Michelle Agyemang, the 19-year-old Arsenal star-in-waiting, represents the future of both the team and the fanbase. In a squad that’s still largely white, her rise signals a more inclusive and representative era. Brands looking to build cultural credibility should take note. Arsenal gives her the biggest club platform in the country, and her potential is massive.

And of course, Lucy Bronze, who played through the tournament with a fractured tibia, remains the Lionesses’ bridge between past and present. Her journey from underfunded beginnings to global accolades mirrors the evolution of the sport itself. For legacy campaigns and big-picture storytelling, Bronze is unmatched.

Powered by women who drive purchasing

The old cliche, “no one’s watching”, has never looked more foolish. Just ask model and actress Cara Delevingne, who posted a clip to Instagram during the final showing thousands of fans glued to screens and stadiums, with the caption: “But no one’s watching, right?”. It was a sharp reminder that the audience is not only here, it’s growing fast.

This is a sport powered by women, watched by millions, and increasingly backed by brands that understand its reach. Women drive the majority of purchasing decisions in categories like cars, travel, health, and fashion. And the Lionesses are the bridge into those conversations, not as token ambassadors but as full-spectrum cultural influencers.

Of course, major tournaments like Euros and World Cups will always attract huge audiences, both avid and occasional fans. But the real test, and opportunity, lies ahead.

Can domestic women’s football, especially the WSL, convert that buzz into long-term growth in attendances and week-in, week-out viewership? That’s where legacy will be built. And that’s where smart brand partners should now focus their energy.

The Lionesses have delivered. Now it’s time for the rest of the game, and the market, to step up.

Louise Johnson is CEO of Fuse, a global sports and entertainment marketing agency.