Tap in: Lioness Chloe Kelly honoured with special bus ride

Chloe Kelly

TfL has honoured Lioness Chloe Kelly for her role in winning the Euro 2022 final with a bus ride displaying her name.

The 24-year-old on Monday took the 92 bus to Wembley stadium where she was greeted by several posters depicting her connection to the route.

“I used to take the 92 bus as a kid so it is incredible all these years later to be on a 92 bus with my name on it!” Kelly said. “The route brings back so many memories for me so this is a once in a lifetime experience.

“I never thought I’d see my name on a London bus – something just as iconic as the trophy!”

TfL’s interim customer & revenue director Julie Dixon said it “was only right” to honour the footballer “in a special way.”

“We hope that everyone getting on and off at Wembley Stadium will be inspired by the posters, and remember that every great journey starts somewhere – perhaps on one of our buses!” Dixon added.

The Lioness scored the winning goal during Britain’s thrilling final against Germany on 31 July.