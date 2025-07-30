Will Lionesses increase interest in women’s football? I asked fans at parade

65,000 fans turned up to see the Lionesses parade in London

I joined more than 65,000 people lining The Mall yesterday as the Lionesses celebrated their Women’s Euro 2025 triumph with an open-top bus parade.

The excitement was palpable from exiting St James’s Park tube station, with fans walking steadfastly towards the Queen Victoria Memorial, where the procession culminated in a ceremony in front of Buckingham Palace just after midday.

Approaching the sea of red and white flags and bucket hats, I could see supporters of all ages excitedly waiting for their heroes to take the stage.

But what will the legacy of these Lionesses be, and have they encouraged more people to engage with women’s football? I asked some of those on the ground.

Fans outside Buckingham Palace told City AM that the Lionesses’ win had made them more likely to want to watch and play women’s football.

“We probably will go to more games,” said one, an occasional visitor to Manchester United who attended the Lionesses’ homecoming parade with her family. “The win will encourage a lot more girls to play, and inspire a lot more girls to play.”

Another supporter said: “I will definitely watch more football, yes. And women’s football, especially. I’ve actually watched them since they won the last Euros [in 2022]. More people watch it on TV and more pubs are showing it.”

“I’d barely watched it before this tournament,” said one recent convert. “Now I love it.”

Added their friend: “I loved the last tournament they did as well. Me and my sister went to the pub for the last final when we won in 2022 and we were like the only two people in the pub. And now it was packed. It was great.”

Lionesses success encourages young girls

Parents at the parade spoke about the impact of the Lionesses on young girls taking up football.

“She started playing after the last time they won the Euros,” said a father carrying his daughter on his shoulders so she could see the Lionesses on stage. “She loves football now. She trains twice a week, plays on a Sunday, so she loves it.”

Another parent, a regular at Chelsea Women, said: “It’s incredible where they’ve come from to now. They’re really good.”

While the part continues, attention is turning to the next Women’s Super League season and whether the domestic game can capitalise on the increased visibility of women’s football thanks to the Lionesses. The answer from fans who turned up today seems to be a resounding yes.