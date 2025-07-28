Lionesses to celebrate Women’s Euros triumph with open-top bus parade

The Lionesses will celebrate their Women’s Euros triumph with an open-top bus parade through central London on Tuesday.

England defeated Spain on penalties in a dramatic final on Sunday in which Chloe Kelly netted the decisive kick after the Lionesses once again came from behind to force extra time.

The Lionesses flew home from Switzerland today ahead of an open-top bus parade along The Mall at lunchtime on Tuesday. The procession will culminate in a ceremony at the Queen Victoria Memorial in front of Buckingham Palace at around 12:30pm.

The celebration will be hosted by former Lioness Alex Scott, with highlights from the tournament to be shown on big screens.

The parade and ceremony are free to attend and will be broadcast on the BBC, ITV and Sky.

Lionesses set for Downing Street reception

The Lionesses are also being celebrated at 10 Downing Street later today. Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner and Sports Minister Stephanie Peacock are set to host the reception this afternoon.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said: “The Lionesses have once again captured the hearts of the nation.

“Their victory is not only a remarkable sporting achievement, but an inspiration for young people across the country. It stands as a testament to the determination, resilience and unity that define this outstanding team.

“I’m delighted that the squad will be welcomed into Downing Street as the whole country marks this historic win and the lasting impact they are creating for the future of the game.”

The tournament has broken record after record, from ticket sales and attendance levels all the way to prize money and sponsorships.

Rayner added: “Our Lionesses are absolute champions and they proved that again last night.

“Not only are they bringing it home for England again, but they’re inspiring the next generation of champions too.

“It’ll be a privilege to celebrate this amazing win with them in Downing Street.”

This is the second consecutive Euros title for the Lionesses, who won the 2022 final by defeating Germany 2-1 at Wembley Stadium.

The win in Switzerland is also the first major trophy won on foreign soil by a senior men’s or women’s England team.