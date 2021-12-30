Chelsea’s annual loss tops £145m despite increased turnover

By:

Roman Abramovich has owned Chelsea FC since 2003.
Roman Abramovich has owned Chelsea FC since 2003. (Photo by Paul Gilham/Getty Images)

Chelsea FC have announced an annual loss of £145.6m after tax in the year leading to 30 June 2021.

The club, owned by Roman Abramovich since 2003, did however increase its turnover to £416.8m – up from £387.8m.

Chelsea are currently third in the Premier League and are reigning European Champions, having beaten Manchester City 1-0 in the Champions League final.

Ollie Phillips: 2021 had some of the best rugby I’ve ever seen
Ollie Phillips: 2021 had some of the best rugby I’ve ever seen

The increase in turnover is thanks to a rise in broadcasting revenue while the losses have been pinned on empty stadiums due to Covid-19 and a lower profit level from player sales.

Abramovich owns Fordstam Limited, the company who are financially supporting the Blues, with the company owing £1bn to “related companies” according to the accounts.

Elsewhere, the accounts show that the European Champions decided an “impairment loss” of £17.9m against the value of the squad was necessary and that there’s £24.1m owed in relation to “ongoing legal matters”.

Since 30 June, Chelsea have spent over £109m on Romelu Lukaku, Marcus Bettinelli and Saul Niguez while selling 13 players for over £103m – there’s also a potential income of £16.4m for previous transfers’ outstanding clauses.

Chelsea have also invested on a wider scale in their Women’s team, who last year reached the Champions League final.

Subscribe

Subscribe to the City A.M. newsletter to have our top stories delivered directly to your inbox.

Subscribe By signing up to our newsletters you agree to the Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.