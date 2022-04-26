Chelsea: End in sight as remaining bidders set out final pitches for club

Chelsea FC could have a preferred bidder by the end of the week as the three remaining parties present their final pitches to the club. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

The final three bidders in the race to purchase Premier League outfit Chelsea are in London to make their final pitches for the Blues.

Todd Boehly – co-owner of the LA Dodgers baseball team – and his consortium set out their stall on today with the other two pitches – headed up by former Liverpool chairman Sir Martin Broughton and Boston Celtics co-owner Stephen Pagliuca due to be heard tomorrow.

It is believed that the major stakeholders in each of the three bids have flown to London, according to The Athletic.

Chelsea FC was put up for sale by current owner Roman Abramovich after the individual was slapped with sanctions by the UK Government following the invasion of Ukraine by Russia.

Abramovich bought Chelsea in 2003 with the men’s team since going on to win every possible club trophy available to them – the Club World Cup the latest member of the trophy cabinet.

The chosen bid is expected to be revealed to the remaining parties by the end of this week but Abramovich will make the final decision on who will take on the club.

The Raine Group, who have been managing the sale, have asked the three remaining bidders to commit at least a decade to running the club.