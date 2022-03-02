Chelsea: Abramovich confirms London club is up for sale

Roman Abramovich has confirmed he will be selling his football club Chelsea. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has tonight confirmed that his club is up for sale with the net proceeds going to help Ukrainian war victims.

The Premier League club owner confirmed the news in a statement on the club’s website and says the decision “is in the best interest of the club”.

In a statement, he said: “I would like to address the speculation in media over the past few days in relation to my ownership of Chelsea FC.

“As I have stated before, I have always taken decisions with the Club’s best interest at heart. In the current situation, I have therefore taken the decision to sell the Club, as I believe this is in the best interest of the Club, the fans, the employees, as well as the Club’s sponsors and partners.”

Talk of the Russian selling the club began as sanctions began when various counties and political alliances began sanctioning high earners with alleged links to the Kremlin.

“Please know that this has been an incredibly difficult decision to make, and it pains me to part with the Club in this manner. However, I do believe this is in the best interest of the Club,” he added.

“I hope that I will be able to visit Stamford Bridge one last time to say goodbye to all of you in person. It has been a privilege of a lifetime to be part of Chelsea FC and I am proud of all our joint achievements. Chelsea Football Club and its supporters will always be in my heart.”

Abramovich said he will not be asking for loans to be repaid – estimated to be £1.5bn – and the net proceeds will be invested into a foundation to help victims of the war in Ukraine.