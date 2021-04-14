GoBoat lets you Charter your own pleasure boat at Canary Wharf

As we return to work at Canary Wharf, it’s likely we’ll all see things from a slightly different perspective. But as of 17 May, you’ll be able to take a break and see things from a literally different perspective. GoBoat is bringing its eco-friendly pleasure boats to London’s finance hub, allowing up to eight guests to charter a vessel, grab a picnic and a bottle of fizz, and take to the waters surrounding the Isle of Dogs.

GoBoat already has sites in Paddington and Kingston, where the boats have been available to hire since 2017. Trips can be booked from one to three hours, with no previous experience of the high seas necessary. All equipment is provided and children and dogs are both welcome.

Co-owner Julian Wootton said: “When we launched GoBoat, we always wanted to expand across London but never did we think that we’d be opening in Canary Wharf. It’s one of London’s most picturesque spots and seeing the heart of our capital from the water is truly something special.

“As the weather continues to get warmer, and the government allows us to spread our wings a little more, we’re hoping to see lots of groups out on the water enjoying themselves. What better way to celebrate than chartering a boat before hitting the amazing restaurants and shops in the Canary Wharf district.”

GoBoat prices start from £79 for an hour’s excursion, with a three hour trip costing £159 – less than £7 an hour per person for groups of eight. Alcohol is allowed – only the captain must remain sober.

Boats go at a max speed of 4mph and have GPS trackers on board in case of emergencies. GoBoat’s Bellmouth Passage location is open seven days a week from 10am until dusk, or from 9am on weekends. GoBoat’s Paddington and Kingston locations are open now, with Covid restrictions including the rule of six in place.

