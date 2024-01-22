More than 300 businesses to be created as Travel Counsellors launches its largest-ever recruitment drive

Travel Counsellors has launched its largest-ever recruitment drive.

Hundreds of entrepreneurs across the UK are being supported to launch their own companies as part of a travel group’s largest-ever recruitment drive.

Travel Counsellors is seeking more than 300 people to join its ranks, which already stands at over 2,000.

The Manchester-headquartered company provides corporate concierge-style travel services for SMEs and what it describes as a “highly personal” experience for premium leisure travellers.

Its travel advisors run their own business and have access to Travel Counsellors’ platform to provide their services.

Travel Counsellors added that it is also set to invest £15m in its proprietary technology platform.

Director of franchise sales Matt Harding said: “This is our biggest single recruitment push ever, and we are keen to attract new talent to help take the business to the next level.

“By embracing diversity, providing comprehensive training and fostering mentorship, Travel Counsellors ensures that every business owner, regardless of their professional background, has the resources and support to thrive in the travel industry.

“We set ourselves apart through a unique recruitment approach centred on relationship building, nurturing and transparency to ensure the right fit for each individual that is looking to join us.”

The news comes after the business acquired Planisto for an undisclosed sum. The deal was its second in less than a year after it also bought Birmingham-based Holidaysplease in March 2023.

According to its most recently-filed accounts with Companies House, Vitruvian Partners-backed Travel Counsellors’ revenue totalled £347.8m in the 12 months to the end of October 2022 while its pre-tax losses stood at £26.1m.