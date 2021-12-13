Champions League round of 16 draw to be redone due to ‘external’ error

The Champions League draw is to be redone after an ‘external’ error which impacted Manchester United. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Today’s Champions League draw will be redone after governing body Uefa admitted a technical error in the software.

The initial draw, which took place earlier today, was marred in confusion after Liverpool were put in the pot to face Atletico Madrid instead of Manchester United.

Furthermore, United were originally drawn to face Villarreal – a tie they couldn’t fulfil due to the two sides playing in the same group.

In a statement Uefa said: “Following a technical problem with the software if an external service provider that instructs the officials as to which teams are eligible to play each other, a material error occurred in the draw for the Champions League.”

The eventual draw raised eyebrows when the final tie was revealed to be Paris Saint Germain against Manchester United – a match which could have seen a final Lionel Messi against Cristiano Ronaldo battle.

The draw is expected to take place at 2pm today.