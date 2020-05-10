Captain Tom Moore to be honoured with City of London award

The 100-year-old who captured the nation’s heart Captain Tom Moore will be awarded the Freedom of City of London award next week.

Moore has raised more than £33m for the NHS during the coronavirus crisis by doing laps of his backyard on his walking frame.

The World War II veteran, who has been tipped by some for a knighthood, will be given one of the City of London Corporation’s highest honours on Tuesday in a virtual ceremony.

He was nominated for the award by London Lord Mayor William Russell and City of London Corporation policy chair Catherine McGuinness for his “outstanding charitable work”.

In a statement, Moore said: “I am deeply honoured to be granted the Freedom of the City of London. I remain humbled by the love and gratitude that I have received from the British public, and this honour is something that I will truly value for the rest of my life.”

Russell said Moore was “a credit to this country”.

“My colleagues and I were touched greatly by Captain Moore’s inspirational efforts to support the NHS and impressed by his remarkable achievement, his commitment to this cause, and the sheer generosity of his supporters,” he said.

Moore began his “Walk for the NHS” on 6 April with the aim of raising £1,000 by his 100th birthday on 30 April.

On the morning of his birthday he had reached £30m, with the final total just below £33m.

During that period he became a national figure, completing many TV and radio interviews.

He received 150,000 birthday cards from across the nation on his 100th birthday and was made an honorary colonel by the Army Foundation College.