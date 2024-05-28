Can Manchester United and Nice play in the Europa League despite Ineos ties? Yes, says firm

Ineos has said they are “confident” of finding a solution to an issue that currently does not allow for both Manchester United and French club Nice to both play in the Uefa Europa League.

The chemicals company owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe purchased a 27.7 per stake in Manchester united on Christmas Eve last year but also owns a controlling stake in Ligue 1 club Nice, both of whom have qualified for the Europa League next season.

Ineos confident

But rules by European football’s governing body place restrictions on whether organisations can have multiple interests in two or more clubs in the same competition.

An individual panel will adjudicate on the matter.

Manchester City and Girona may need to address similar issues given both clubs – part of City Football Group – are in the Champions League this season.

“We are aware of the position of both clubs and are in direct dialogue with Uefa,” Ineos said.

“We are confident we have a route forward for next season in Europe.”

Nothing new

Professor of Sport and Geopolitical Economy Simon Chadwick of Skema Business School told City A.M.: “Multi-club ownership in football is here to stay for the foreseeable future, as owners seek to secure the benefits of network-form organisations, including economies of scale and integrated decision making.

“The transnational nature of these networks however creates all manner of issues, particularly in governance terms.

“For instance, the likelihood of clubs with the same owner competing against one another in European competitions is growing, posing conflict of interest concerns.

“Such problems demand that governing bodies such as Uefa must change existing rules, though how transnational networks can be effectively governed on a national, or even a continental, basis remains to be seen.”

Manchester United qualified for the Europa League last weekend by beating Manchester City 2-1 in the FA Cup final.

The Uefa rules have seen forced restructuring take place with Belgian side Royale Union Saint-Gilloise forced to make changes to compete in Europe’s second tier competition alongside Brighton and Hove Albion given owner Tony Bloom’s involvement in both clubs.

Aston Villa and Vitoria Guimaraes also faced similar issues last season in the Europa Conference League.