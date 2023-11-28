Who owns Manchester City now? How much did Sheikh Mansour pay Thaksin Shinawatra in 2008?

Sheikh Mansour is the owner of Manchester City

Who is the current owner of Manchester City?

Abu Dhabi royal Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan is the majority owner of Manchester City.

The current Premier League champions are part of the multi-club ownership structure, City Football Group (CFG).

CFG holds stakes in 13 football clubs over five continents.

Other clubs in the multi-club ownership structure include New York City FC and Melbourne City.

Sheikh Mansour is the deputy prime minister of the United Arab Emirates. He is also vice-chairman of Abu Dhabi’s sovereign wealth fund, Mubadala Investment Company, which reportedly manages a portfolio worth around £250bn.

American investment firm Silver Lake owns a minority stake in City Football Group.

What is the breakdown of the ownership?

Sheikh Mansour 81.84% Silver Lake 18.16%

Who are the directors and CEO of Manchester City?

Mubadala chief executive Khaldoon Al Mubarak is the chairman of CFG.

Other board members include Martin Edelman, Simon Pearce, John MacBeath, Alberto Galassi and Abdulla Khouri. All have experience in diverse sectors including law, oil and luxur righty industries.

Former Barcelona vice-president Ferran Soriano is CFG’s chief executive.

Sheikh Mansour’s Manchester City chairman is Khaldoon Al Mubarak.

What is Sheikh Mansour’s net worth?

Sheikh Mansour’s personal net worth is unknown, but the net worth of Abu Dhabi’s royal family is estimated to be over $300bn, according to Bloomberg.

When did Sheikh Mansour buy Manchester City and who was the previous owner?

Sheikh Mansour’s Abu Dhabi United Group (ADUG) bought 90 per cent of Manchester City from Thaksin Shinawatra, the former prime minister of Thailand, in 2008.

The sale value in 2008 was reported to be more than £200m, in excess of double the price Shinawatra had paid 14 months before.

The remaining 10 per cent of shares were sold to ADUG a year later.

City Football Group was only founded in 2013 after the creation of New York City FC in the USA.

Sheikh Mansour held full ownership of CFG until Chinese consortium China Media Capital Holdings invested $400m in 2015 for a 13 per cent stake.

CMC Holdings no longer holds shares as Silver Lake bought their remaining shares in late 2022.

What is Sheikh Mansour’s record as Manchester City owner?

Manchester City have won seven Premier League titles, three FA Cups, six League Cups and one Champions League under Sheikh Mansour’s ownership.

Substantial investments in the transfer market have allowed the club to succeed, with marquee signings including Erling Haaland, Kevin De Bruyne and Jack Grealish helping them become kings of Europe.

Sheikh Mansour’s Manchester City have spent big on players such as Jack Grealish.

Manchester City have been accused of breaching Financial Fair Play rules on a number of occasions under the current ownership.

While the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) overturned a two-year ban from Uefa competitions in 2020, the Premier League issued Manchester City with 115 charges for breaking financial rules between 2009 and 2018.

The ongoing case has been referred to an independent commission.

City reported record revenue of £712.8m and a profit of £80.4m for the 2022-23 season in which they won the treble.