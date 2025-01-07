Bowman set to seize his Moment in January Cup

Hugh Bowman takes the ride aboard Moments In Time in the January Cup.

HONG Kong racing returns under the bright lights of Happy Valley today with a nine-race programme, featuring the Group Three January Cup (1.45pm), a handicap over nine furlongs.

Trainer Frankie Lor, having saddled the past two winners of the only Group contest run at the track, goes all-in to complete a hat-trick by saddling three of the dozen contenders.

They are spearheaded by last year’s winner Happy Together, who improved out of all recognition last season with a handful of victories causing his rating to skyrocket up by 37 pounds.

Having distinguished himself by finishing just over two lengths sixth to champion galloper Voyage Bubble in the Group One HK Mile last month, it’s hard to find any holes in his form, but be warned.

Having carried a featherweight to victory in this contest last season, he now carries 20 pounds more in the handicap, while he is also the heaviest he has been in his career in terms of body weight.

Stable companions Money Catcher, winner of this prize back in 2022, and ultra-consistent handicapper Flamingo Trillion, can both be given chances on their best form, but there are others who possibly hold stronger claims.

Trainer Danny Shum saddles a couple of contenders who both catch the eye and look as if they have been ear-marked for this event.

Course and distance winner Helene Feeling finished third behind Happy Together in this race last season, and now finds himself 18 pounds better off for a one-and-a-half length beating.

Obviously, the winner has improved leaps and bounds since, but that is a massive weight turnaround and his recent effort behind progressive galloper Patch Of Theta was encouraging, especially over a trip short of his best.

Stable companion MOMENTS IN TIME is more of interest however, having run his best race for some time when finishing strongly behind Chill Chibi in a highly competitive handicap over the course and distance last month.

The five-year-old has competed against some of the best middle-distancers and stayers in the territory but has always been found wanting in the latter stages of his races, after blazing the trail from the off.

On his last start the stable devised different tactics, with the five-year-old ridden cold by Hugh Bowman from the start and then producing a hugely impressive finishing kick down the home straight to only be denied in a photo finish.

Expect Bowman to attempt a similar ride again, although he may be positioned a touch closer from the off, with the likes of Star Contact, Flamingo Trillion and Money Catcher producing a genuine speed tempo.

There is no better jockey in the territory than Bowman at getting his fractions right during a race, and provided he is within a few lengths of the leaders turning into the home straight, he will be a hard to stop when going for glory in the closing stages.

POINTERS

Moments In Time 1.45pm Happy Valley