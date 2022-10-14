Bitcoin keeping calm and getting on with it while everything else flusters and fails

It’s another week where I look back at the notes I made and ask myself “where do I even start?”

Economically speaking, things are happening so quickly it’s become a full-time job on top of my full-time job to try and keep up with the latest developments. We are well and truly in uncharted territory when it comes to global economics and, as far as I can work out, there are no possible outcomes from this point that can be classed as “good”. There are, arguably, one or two that are only “really bad” but it hardly feels like that’s a cause for celebration.

While fiat’s death throes in all its forms – such as “cost of living” payments, runaway inflation, pensions on life support, artificial power caps and so on – drown out almost every other noise, mankind’s best shot at a new financial system continues to quietly go from strength to strength.

This week sees the Amsterdam Bitcoin conference happening, attended by all the names you’d expect to see in the Bitcoin space. I had a ticket (of course!) but at the last minute decided I simply couldn’t go. With El Salvador last week, events the week before, Bitcoin Racing at Silverstone this weekend and the UK Bitcoin conference next week, I realised that this would be the only time I’d actually get any work done.

Inevitably, of course, I have been ravaged by FOMO, envy and regret ever since and, while I have yet to see all the activity on livestream or recordings (that work stuff, remember?) I was struck by Nigel’s Farage’s chat with Peter McCormack where he actually talked a lot of sense. Didn’t expect that.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin’s hash rate continues to rocket as miners continue to deploy capital and hardware in some of the most adverse mining conditions I can remember, further emphasising their confidence in the future. This week’s difficulty adjustment was +13.5% alone, the biggest jump since the hash rate recovery from the China exodus.

Interestingly, a comparison between difficulty adjustment in this bear market compared to the last one (2018) showed a very similar pattern. Perhaps there is something to learn there?

Meanwhile, on the other side of the network, it is becoming easier and easier to live off Bitcoin as companies such as Bridge to Bitcoin and CoinCorner focus on installing POS systems in retail outlets across the UK. This article in Bitcoin Magazine, written by one of the Bitcoin Pioneers known publicly as “Bitcoms”, explains how the Isle of Man is fast becoming a Bitcoin hub. There’s talk of a big Bitcoin meet up next August on the Island as a result. Put it in your diary now.

This weekend is the #turnsilverstoneorange event as hundreds of Bitcoiners, including some big names, descend on the track to watch the final races of the season for the Bitcoin Racing Team, to network, spent time with the team, inspect the cars and listen to the scheduled talks. The event is pretty much fully booked, but it’s worth trying for tickets if you fancy a last-minute trip.

And, of course, last, but definitely not least, is the UK’s very first Bitcoin Conference, being held next week at the Assembly Rooms in Edinburgh city centre. These guys have pulled off an amazing feat by organising the whole thing in just a few months with many of the top speakers seen in Miami and Amsterdam. If you didn’t make it to those events, you’ll not want to miss this one. You can get tickets here, and Crypto AM readers can get 21% off by using the code Bitcoin21 when booking.

Have a great weekend, and if you’re going to Silverstone or the UK Bitcoin Conference, be sure to come and say hello!

Yesterday’s Crypto AM Daily in association with Luno

In the markets

The Bitcoin economy

*Definitions and insights can be found at https://bytetree.com/research

Total crypto market cap

The total capitalisation of the entire cryptocurrency market at time of writing is currently $940.677 billion.

What Bitcoin did yesterday

We closed yesterday, 13 October 2022, at a price of $19,382.90. The daily high yesterday was $19,453.33 and the daily low was $18,319.82.

Bitcoin market capitalisation

Bitcoin’s market capitalisation at time of writing is $371.731 billion. To put it into context, the market cap of gold is $11.029 trillion and Tesla is $689.77 billion.

Bitcoin volume

The total spot trading volume reported by all exchanges over the last 24 hours was $49.632 billion. High volumes can indicate that a significant price movement has stronger support and is more likely to be sustained.

Volatility

The price volatility of Bitcoin over the last 30 days is 31.96%.

Fear and Greed Index

Market sentiment today is 24, in Extreme Fear.

Bitcoin’s market dominance

Bitcoin’s market dominance today is 41.85. Its lowest ever recorded dominance was 37.09 on January 1 2018.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The daily RSI is currently 41.85. Values of 70 or above indicate that an asset is becoming overbought and may be primed for a trend reversal or experience a correction in price – an RSI reading of 30 or below indicates an oversold or undervalued condition.

Convince your Nan: Soundbite of the day

“No matter what happens with the 10-year note or the S&P 500, if a billion people are using crypto in 3-4 years it will be a lot higher, and that’s why I’m so bullish on it.” Dan Morehead, CEO, Pantera Capital

What they said yesterday

Something’s brewing over at Uniswap…

Uniswap Labs has closed one the largest DeFi funding rounds to date



Details by @_bessieliu https://t.co/mYxVfCcfJx — Blockworks (@Blockworks_) October 13, 2022

Faster, more secure, cheaper to use…

#Bitcoin provides both the merchant and customer a better experience by removing the ‘third party’ or ‘middleman’ between them! pic.twitter.com/K4D4n4jVNR — Documenting Bitcoin 📄 (@DocumentingBTC) October 14, 2022

Take your pick…

Would you like to help spread the adoption and education of Bitcoin in the UK and even stack some Sats while you’re doing it? Well, now you can!The Bitcoin Pioneers community, backed by Barry Silbert’s Digital Currency Group, was created to introduce Bitcoin to a mainstream audience in a meaningful way and now has members right across the UK.

We share tips, stories and ideas on how to encourage others to try Bitcoin for the first time. And, thanks to support from Luno, each Pioneer gets £500 of Bitcoin a month to share with beginners, helping them get started.

So, if you’re passionate about Bitcoin, why not join today? Click here to find out more!

