Maybe the HS2 money could be better spent on a Bitcoin treasury, Mr Sunak?

This is a very special Friday morning summary for me because, not only is this my 108th submission since June 2021, this, dear reader, will be my very last one for Crypto AM.

It is, for me at least, the end of an era.

We’ve covered a lot together haven’t we, you and I? We’ve seen nefarious parts of the crypto world collapse in on itself, we’ve seen crazy green candles (as well as diabolical red ones) and we’ve observed the traditional world of finance and regulation grapple with the changes in the monetary system that our innovation is forcing through. And yet there is still so much to talk about.

Just this week, for example, we’ve seen Bitcoin breach $28,000 and around 30,000 traders liquidated in short positions, while the amount of available bitcoin (on exchanges) continues to fall, shaving off another 303,000 over the last 180 days.

At the same time, fiat around the world continues to crumble and America’s debt increased by $275bn in just ONE day this week, leading the country even more quickly to the debt spiral that now almost certainly lays ahead.

In the UK, we’re scrapping HS2 and investing $36bn into local transport infrastructure instead, but I wonder if this money wouldn’t be better spent on paying NHS workers or teachers instead. Or maybe starting work on a Bitcoin treasury that, in my mind, most countries are going to have to have at some point in the future. Then, ultimately, we could probably do both (just putting it out there Mr Sunak).

And this is why I have so enjoyed writing these Friday summaries. There’s always so much to talk about and so much lining up to be the next week’s headline. I sincerely believe that 2024 will be a milestone year in terms of the crypto industry generally, but especially in terms of Bitcoin becoming a mainstream investment in the US and across the globe.

Frankly, I suspect it will be a full time job just trying to keep up with it, but it’s also something I’m passionate about contributing to. Indeed, I’ll be focussing on developing one or two renewable energy and Bitcoin mining energy projects over the next year or so as well as continuing to build the Bitcoin Racing team’s presence in the UK.

Speaking of which, it’s the team’s season finale this weekend at Silverstone, so if you’re around on Sunday you can grab your tickets here for the very last event of 2023. There will be speakers, pupusas, racing simulators and, of course, the races themselves. Then, in April 2024 we’ll do it all over again!

Today, I’ll be attending Zebu in London, so if anyone’s around and would like to catch up, simply DM me on Twitter and we’ll make it happen!

Of course, I’ll almost certainly be dropping into Crypto AM’s virtual offices with some muse inspired scribblings on a scrap of virtual paper for Darren – the world’s most patient editor – to review and consider publishing from time to time, but until then, thanks for indulging me over the last couple of years.

I hope you’ve enjoyed reading these as much as I’ve enjoyed writing them.

And, as ever, I hope you have a truly wonderful weekend!

All the best!

[EDITOR’S NOTE- Patience has not been required, Mr Deane. It has been an enjoyable few years receiving your wisdom-laden, insightful and often witty copy. DP]

