There are crypto scams and greedy grabbers, but Bitcoin keeps proving itself to be above it all

Of course, I should be claiming that I am here for some very important Bitcoin conference, but the reality is that I’m here for my brother’s wedding along with around 50 other guests from around the world. In other words, it’s a pure jolly. And I’m loving it!

But even the beautiful scenery, crazy currency and endless stream of scooters (each carrying four family members and a dog) is not enough to drown out the industry news as it happens.

For me, the biggest story this week was the SEC’s action against Richard Heart who has now been charged with several counts of selling unregistered securities, namely Hex, PulseChain and PulseX.

The biggest surprise is not that this happened, but that it took so long for it to happen.

I always found it incredible that fans of Hex never seemed to understand what it was they were dealing with, apparently completely taken in by Heart’s larger than life personality and penchant for ridiculous clothes. But then, we’ve seen plenty of people in this business with the ability to create an army of zealots who will defend their leader to the death as they quietly bleed them dry in the background.

The SEC’s press release also talks about a $12m misappropriation of funds from the projects to buy expensive items and this is a notably small amount compared to his lifestyle. Do they have specific evidence for this amount? We will see when the inevitable criminal charges are filed later on.

Of course, this news would have far more impact if the SEC actually had any credibility left, but their actions over the last few years in particular have been an embarrassing misuse of power.

None of this, of course, affects Bitcoin which remains outside of the cesspool of the crypto industry as a whole. Strong words perhaps, but we still have a long way to go before the mess is anywhere close to being cleared up once and for all.

My pro-Bitcoin stance is well documented and, under a technical definition I am definitely a “maxi”, but even I have to accept the reality that crypto will almost certainly have a role to play in the future. However, “Bitcoin” and “crypto” are so completely and entirely different that the issue for me is one of categorisation.

Put simply, cryptos are essentially equities. You invest based on the people who issue and own the token supply (and let’s be clear, ALL of them, with the exception of Bitcoin, are owned, run or influenced in some way by humans), the token’s business case and what you think the future value of that business case is, if any. As soon as you think of it that way, you can make your own investment decisions in the same way you would when you invest in the board of a company via traditional stocks.

Except for Bitcoin which sits firmly outside of that control and definition and probably why people like Michael Saylor are so openly obsessed about acquiring as much as possible, something he has to do by selling stock because he doesn’t control the Bitcoin supply and more than any of us do.

At the end of the day, you pays your money and you takes your choice, but understanding those choices fully is our own responsibility.

Otherwise people like Richard Heart will make it theirs.

What they said yesterday

“Twitter’s real-time, public platform has become the heartbeat of the financial community.” X, formerly Twitter, in a proposal to potential business partners, reportedly asking to help build a trading hub on the platform.

