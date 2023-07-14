Crypto takes centre stage, but Bitcoin is rarely in the amateur dramatics spotlight

The week in Review

with Jason Deane

Buckle up, it’s been a busy 24 hours!

Three little letters on each side of a legal equation – XRP and the SEC – managed to cause a stir yesterday when the results of the case that has been dragging on since 2020 were finally revealed.

Now, it’s true to say that whichever way this went there would be major ramifications in the markets but the announcement came suddenly and, in my case, unexpectedly. The first I knew was when the monitor I use to track the price movements of the top coins suddenly presented a giant green candle against the XRP ticker. My setup is heavily geared towards Bitcoin, but the candle was so big it stood out entirely on its own merit.

Sure enough XRP was already trending on what’s still left working on Twitter followed closely by Ripple and it was clear Judge Torres had handed over her judgement.

Broadly speaking, it was a win for XRP and Ripple, and, by extension, the crypto industry at large.

Now, I’ll be honest. I didn’t expect this. I had publicly said that I thought the most likely outcome was that XRP would be classed as a security resulting in some paperwork and a hefty fine, plus some additional ramifications for exchanges going forward. But Judge Torres says “no”.

Well, mostly.

Turns out that XRP IS classed as a security when the Howey test is applied, but only when sold to institutional investors. I’m not an expert on US law by a long shot, but I rather suspect this will create some headaches with classification of “institutional” sales. I’m glad I’m not the one who is going to have to sort this out. And I suspect the legal train will continue for years yet, which, in my view, is hardly helpful for consumers, investors or the industry as a whole.

The key point is that XRP, for most of us, under US law, is NOT a security. Unsurprisingly, this news was followed almost immediately by news from all the major exchanges who had de-listed XRP in 2020/1 that they were re-listing it. At time of writing XRP is trading at around $0.80, almost double where it was yesterday.

Markets generally were buoyed by this news with a green day across the board which is largely holding up and while this is an expected initial reaction, I think the longer term impact of this has yet to be really understood or absorbed by the markets. Legally, this is fascinating.

Meanwhile Celsius announced they were “pleased” with the “resolutions reached” with various government bodies concerning their bankruptcy and a $4.7bn fine, currently suspended, in this rather odd tweet from yesterday. Helluva spin, don’t you think? And not one that went down well with the people who lost money.

At the same time, former CEO Alex Mashinky has been arrested and is now facing multiple criminal charges of fraud in a fall from grace that seems to have become de rigueur over the last twelve months.

Maybe in the long term this is good for the crypto market as the mess (and it was a mess) will eventually get sorted out one way or another.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin remains completely indifferent to the whole thing as always and continues to grow quietly in the background, as this week’s +6.5% jump in difficulty and a new hashrate high attests.

And all without even a whiff of a legal case in sight. Just sayin’.

Have a great weekend!

In the Markets

The Bitcoin Economy

*Data can be found at https://terminal.bytetree.com/

🌅Total crypto market cap

🔵 $1.18 trillion

What Bitcoin did yesterday

🌄 Closed $31,476

🔺 Daily high $31,814

🔻 Daily low $30,268

Bitcoin market capitalisation

🟠 BTC $606.835 billion

🟡 Gold $12.933 trillion

💳 Visa $509.58 billion

Bitcoin volume

🪣 Total spot trading volume $26.4 billion

SP500

🌅 24hrs +0.74%

Fear and Greed Index

Bitcoin’s market dominance

📊 49.99

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

💪 57

Values of 70 or above indicate that an asset is becoming overbought and may be primed for a trend reversal or experience a correction in price, while 30 or below indicates an oversold or undervalued condition.

What they said yesterday

Massive win by the Ripple team against the SEC. Judge Torres clearly affirms the view that the same crypto asset may be sold as an investment contract (and therefore a security) and as a standalone good. The investment contract is the security, not the crypto asset. /1 — Mike Selig (@MikeSeligEsq) July 13, 2023

