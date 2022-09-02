Bitcoin bear markets are a great time to build, but not with shocking US prices

Did you miss me? First off, a big thank you to my City AM colleagues for stepping in while I was away on holiday over the last two weeks. Of course, I couldn’t resist keeping an eye on what was going on in the markets and what developments were unfolding, but, on the whole, it was a relaxing, if not hectic, affair.

I hadn’t spent any significant time in California since the early noughties, so revisiting some of my favourite places from that time was eye opening. America has changed. So, for that matter, have I.

There are three things that really struck me about the “new” America:

First, the legalisation of marijuana has had a massive impact. The streets of any urban area, especially Los Angeles, smell constantly (and I really do mean constantly) of the drug, creating an unpleasant environment to stroll through. It is also obvious that some people do not react well to it and locals tell me that dependency issues have become a major issue.

Second, if you’re vegetarian (like my entire family is) you’re out of luck. The US seems aeons behind the rest of the world in this respect.

But it was the obvious change in prices that struck me most. Even four basic, standard sized Macdonald’s meals (“Filet of Fish” being the most “vegetarian” we could go) in small town America cost $46.28 (£40.05) – almost double the UK price. I even kept the receipt, I was so shocked.

Being an economist, I couldn’t help but ask anyone I met what they thought of the current situation and the answers were unanimous; life has gotten very expensive, service levels have dropped and staffing is a serious problem.

The latter point we witnessed first-hand – even the very best hotels have limited pool and restaurant opening times due to “staff shortages”. Not just some of them, all of them.

Of course, inflation is serious in the USA right now, but while I was away, the UK logged a 10.1% rate, a new 40 year high. Worse, the BBC is forecasting a rate of 18% in the next year driven by out-of-control energy prices, although that’s mild compared to Bloomberg’s more terrifying 22% forecast.

Meanwhile, the madness in supply lines continues in Europe due largely to events linked to the invasion of Ukraine. While the price of gas rockets due to constricted supplies, Russia is currently burning off over £8m A DAY that was originally destined for Germany, thereby achieving the dubious triple-honour of destroying lives, economies AND the environment in one fell swoop.

Putin has a lot to answer for, but I can’t help but wonder if it’s only a matter of time before he realises that this gas can be used extremely effectively for Bitcoin mining, a subject I discussed at some length in an interview on the UK Bitcoin Master’s YouTube channel last night.

His recent decisions seem to indicate he’s not the sharpest tool in the box, however, and in this context we should be glad of small mercies.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin trades flat, completely disguising the rate of development and investment that is going on behind the scenes. Bear markets are, of course, the single best time to build and from what I can see happening across the board, the next stage of adoption and growth will be unprecedented.

Have a great weekend!

In the markets

The Bitcoin economy

Total crypto market cap

The total capitalisation of the entire cryptocurrency market at time of writing is currently $984.863 billion.

What Bitcoin did yesterday

We closed yesterday, September 1 2022, at a price of $20,127.14. The daily high yesterday was $20,198.39 and the daily low was $19,653.97.

Bitcoin market capitalisation

Bitcoin’s market capitalisation at time of writing is $384.41 billion. To put it into context, the market cap of gold is $11.317 trillion and Tesla is $862.24 billion.

Bitcoin volume

The total spot trading volume reported by all exchanges over the last 24 hours was $28.174 billion. High volumes can indicate that a significant price movement has stronger support and is more likely to be sustained.

Volatility

The price volatility of Bitcoin over the last 30 days is 39.52%.

Fear and Greed Index

Market sentiment today is 25, in Extreme Fear.

Bitcoin’s market dominance

Bitcoin’s market dominance today is 39.90. Its lowest ever recorded dominance was 37.09 on January 1 2018.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The daily RSI is currently 41.77. Values of 70 or above indicate that an asset is becoming overbought and may be primed for a trend reversal or experience a correction in price – an RSI reading of 30 or below indicates an oversold or undervalued condition.

Convince your Nan: Soundbite of the day

“Bitcoin has come much further and much faster than people expected. There was a saying in the early dotcom era about “internet time,” and bitcoin time seems to be moving even faster.” Adam Back CEO, Blockstream

What they said yesterday

Hard work pays off…

Bitcoin miners don't "solve complicated math problems."

They make 100,000,000,000,000,000,000+ guesses per second.

Not complicated.

Not a math problem.

Just a lot of hard work. — Jameson Lopp (@lopp) September 2, 2022

Education is key…

Day 1 in Ghana: Spoke at Univ. Of Ghana – Accra. Question: What do you say to those that think Bitcoin is a scam? Answer: Education. Education. Education. #Ghana #Africa #Bitcoin @builtwithbtc pic.twitter.com/4c5m6J6XOR — Yusuf (@YusufBWB) September 1, 2022

All aboard…

Amount of people waiting to buy #Bitcoin below $16,000 pic.twitter.com/zb4zxfKvfA — Ash WSB (@Ashwsbreal) September 1, 2022

