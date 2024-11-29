Best gifts for Christmas 2024: Our bumper Gift Guide of 44 must-buy presents

As we approach the final weeks before Christmas 2024, it’s time to get serious about your presents, whether you’re looking for the best gifts for mum, top presents for dad or filling up a stocking for the rest of the family, we have you covered, from fashion to technology, fashion, fragrance and spirits. Check out our incredible annual gift guide, complete with links to snap up these great Christmas deals.

Best gifts: Gadgets and technology

XGIMI Elfin flip

XGIMI markets its Elfin Flip as a “book-sized movie theatre” and you can see why. It’s a super compact, stylish and powerful projector that can turn almost any surface into a screen for your favourite films. The projector will beam up to a mammoth 150 inches and runs at 1080p with 400 ISO lumens.

It has built in speakers, which are entirely passable if you don’t have external speakers to hook it up to, and it comes with Android TV smart interface, both wi-fi and Bluetooth connectivity, and an Auto Game Mode for gaming. Pretty cool for a device that’s just 2.5 inches thick when folded and will slide nicely onto your bookshelf. If you’re shopping for a movie buff or just want to level up your date night, this could be the perfect gift.

• £339 – BUY IT HERE

Loftie Clock

Are you looking to cut down on your screentime? How about improve your sleep? Or make your morning wake-up slightly less onerous? This handsome bedside companion claims to help you achieve all of this and more. It’s an all-in-one bluetooth speaker, alarm clock, white-noise generator and nightlight with a slew of features to help you unwind. The device claims to use a “two-phase system that mimics your body’s natural waking process” to help you feel like you haven’t woken up during an air-raid siren.

• £240 – BUY IT HERE

These Dali-iO8 headphones are one of the best gifts for 2024

DALI iO-8 headphones,

For the audiophile in your life, consider these headphones from Dali. They offer incredibly rich and balanced sound, best-in-class noise cancellation, 35 hour battery life, and they’re so beautifully constructed they will even complete your winter wardrobe.

• £599 – BUY IT HERE

Loewe We. HEAR pro speaker x Kylian Mbappé

What better endorsement could you ask for than that of France and Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe? These branded speakers from audio heavyweight Loewe offer punchy but precise sound and come in a range of funky colours to brighten up Christmas morning.

• £249.99 – BUY IT HERE

Astell&Kern Activo P1

You may think the stand-along digital audio player had gone the way of the dodo but this excellent device from Astell&Kern has other ideas. It comes with its own AMP circuit and bags of high-res sound tech to keep audio nerds happy for years to come.

• £399 – BUY IT HERE

Marshall Emberton III

This portable speaker is a great gift for those who love listening to music on the go. Packing a mighty 32 hours of playback, it’s a hard-wearing, great sounding device from the king of speakers that’s waterproof, dust-proof and sounds absolutely brilliant.

• £159 – BUY IT HERE

The Playdate is a rare thing, a new console from a small developer designed to play stripped-back, retro-style games. It immediately stands out for its exceptional build quality and dinky, palm-of-the-hand size. There are also tonnes of games to keep you going for years.

• £204 (inc shipping) – BUY IT HERE

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 makes our list of the best gifts 2024

Apple Watch Ultra 2

The latest version of Apple’s super high-spec smart watch is the apex of the sector, offering the brightest display of any Apple product, 36 hours of battery life, and more fitness features than you will ever use. It’s the best Apple Watch yet and it’s a thing of beauty.

• £799 – BUY IT HERE

Best gifts: Kitchenware

Dro!D food vacuum

It may look like a pair of binoculars but this nifty little gadget could revolutionise the way we plan meals and store leftovers. It’s essentially a powerful handheld vacuum that comes with a range of purpose-built bowls. All you have to do is plop your meal in the bowl, shut the lid, slot in the vacuum and suck the air out of the container. Maker B!pod reckons you can store food for five times longer than if you’d just left it in the fridge. It’s also excellent for marinating, which they say happens 81 per cent quicker.

• £310 – BUY IT HERE

Tormek T-1 Knife Sharpener

If you’re as particular about your knives as we are, the Tormek T-1 Kitchen Knife Sharpener is a must-have. Easy and intuative to use, it effortlessly restores blades to their original sharpness with its precision-guided system. A great gift for any kitchen wizard.

• £330 – BUY IT HERE

Smeg Digital Scales

If you’re buying for the the kind of person whose kitchen is a sanctuary and every item must be carefully vetted, this funky and useful set of scales from Smeg should do the trick. It comes in three colours – blue, black and turqoise – to match the kitchen in question.

• £129.95 – BUY IT HERE

Wusthof Santoku knife

Brighten the kitchen drawers or countertop with this classic Santoku knife, a style of chef’s knife specific to Japan. It has a nimble blade and improved balance to perfect the cutting process so you can cook with the precision of a focused sushi chef. Ideal for everything from herbs to meat, the knife is crafted by German family-owned knife company Wusthof, established 1814.

• From £139 – BUY IT HERE

Knodos Crafts espresso kit

Should you find yourself buying for an espresso fiend, this knock box and tamping station, designed to work with 54mm espresso machines, will go down a treat. It includes a tamper, knock box, dosing funnel, puck screen and distribution tool – and it’s gorgeous.

• £194.22 – BUY IT HERE

This Hexclad frying pan is on our list of the best gifts 2024

Hexclad frying pan

These are Gordon Ramsay’s favourite pans for a reason. The raised hexagon design is there to give a proper sear while the inset areas are filled with non-stick material, making clean-up easy. They’re perfectly weighted and look fantastic.

• £179 – BUY IT HERE

Best gifts: Fragrance

Acqua di Parma Mandarino di Sicilia

Evoke the charm of the Italian Mediterranean with Acqua di Parma’s Mandarino Di Sicilia, a fragrance capturing the zest of sun-ripened Sicilian mandarins, layered with warm musk and floral tones. Fresh, radiant and sophisticated, this scent will transport Sicilian elegance to every moment.

• £147 for 100ml – BUY IT HERE

Creed Queen of Silk

Experience the addictive allure of Creed’s Queen of Silk, a sumptuous fragrance that layers delicate florals with warm, opulent amber. Inspired by the elegance and richness of silk, it envelops you in a timeless scent, exuding sophistication and charm – perfect for date night.

• £165 for 30ml – BUY IT HERE

Escentric Molecules Molecule 01

Escentric Molecules’ 01 scent is a unique, minimalist fragrance built upon a single note: Iso E super. Adapting to your skin, it creates a subtle yet captivating aura that’s fresh and woody – an elevated ‘you’ in a bottle.

• £115 for 100ml – BUY IT HERE

Kayali Lovefest Burning Cherry

This Burning Cherry scent is an irresistible blend of sweet raspberry, rich cherry and smoky woods, with hints of nutty praline and patchouli. Perfect for the autumnal season, as well as evening wear, this warm fragrance wraps you up in a sophisticated blanket that lingers beautifully.

• £73 for 50ml – BUY IT HERE

Jo Malone Ginger Tea Biscuit

Jo Malone’s Ginger Tea Biscuit is a warm, comforting fragrance that blends sweet biscuit and soft tea notes with a fiery ginger kick. Perfect for cosy afternoons and winter getaways, it will give you a sense of homely warmth of delightful sweetness.

• £124 – BUY IT HERE

Le Labo Santal 33

Le Labo’s Santal 33 is a rich and smokey blend of cedar, sandalwood and muted spices, evoking both warmth and mystery. Ideal for cosy winter evenings and the festive season, this iconic scent leaves a lasting impression.

• £170 for 50ml – BUY IT HERE

Charlotte Tilbury More Sex

Charlotte Tilbury’s Scent of a Dream ‘More Sex’ is bold and hypnotic. It blends an array of floral and citrus notes on a base of sultry musk. Destined to captivate, it is the perfect scent to add a spray of allure and confidence to your date night.

• £130 for 100ml – BUY IT HERE

Capturing the magic of a romantic evening in the French vineyards, this scent blends ripe blackcurrant, warm rose and earthy notes of patchouli. Envelope yourself in an atmosphere of timeless romance as the name suggests: best worn on a date!

• £120 for 100ml – BUY IT HERE

Best gifts: Fashion

Barbour Women’s Tartan Scarf – Classic Tartan

Looking to add a touch of classic elegance to your wardrobe? The Barbour Women’s Tartan Scarf in Classic Tartan might be just what you’re after. Crafted from a luxurious blend of 95% lambswool and 5% cashmere, this scarf promises warmth and sophistication. Measuring 195cm by 25cm, it’s perfect for wrapping around yourself on those chilly winter days. The all-over tartan design, complete with a fringed hem, adds a timeless appeal that’s synonymous with the Barbour brand.

• £28 – BUY IT HERE

RAINS Matte Shell Backpack

The RAINS Matte Shell Backpack stands out as an excellent Christmas gift deal for commuters seeking both style and functionality. This backpack features a sleek, minimalist design with a green matte shell that exudes sophistication. Constructed from durable materials, it promises longevity while offering a spacious compartment and a dedicated laptop sleeve, making it ideal for daily commutes. With a magnetic flap closure and a clasp buckle, your belongings stay secure on the go.

• £63 – BUY IT HERE

Barbour Fair Isle Wool Jumper

Barbour Fair Isle Wool Jumper is perfect for those who appreciate both style and quality in their wardrobe. This jumper embodies elegance with its classic crew neck design and ribbed trims. Crafted from 100% wool, it guarantees a comfortable fit, ideal for those chilly days. The mid-weight knit feels just right, fitting true to size, making it a versatile addition to your collection. Pair it with the BOSS Orange T-Shirt for a sophisticated yet casual look.

• £70 – BUY IT HERE

Barbour International Duke Waxed Cotton Jacket

This slim-fit jacket, crafted from high-quality 6oz waxed cotton, offers outstanding weather resistance and durability. Its biker-inspired design, adorned with a cord-lined collar and quilted nylon lining, adds a modern twist to a classic look. You can choose from black, green, navy, and olive colours, ensuring versatility for any wardrobe.

With features like multiple pockets, adjustable cuffs, and a detachable hood, it’s perfect for both outdoor adventures and casual wear. Customers rave about its craftsmanship and fit, making it a standout in the premium outerwear market. Don’t miss out on this stylish, functional piece!

• £182 – BUY IT HERE

Timberland Men’s Euro Sprint Leather Hiker Boots

Crafted from premium black leather and suede, the Timberland Men’s Euro Sprint Leather Hiker Boots are ideal for those seeking durability and style for their outdoor adventures. With an eco-conscious recycled PET mesh lining, these boots ensure breathability during long hikes. The EVA midsole provides comfort and shock absorption, making each step feel cushioned. Padded collars offer additional support, while rubber outsoles guarantee traction on various terrains.

• £102 – BUY IT HERE

Barbour International Longline Barron Shell Puffer Jacket

For those seeking both style and warmth during the cooler months, the Empire Green Longline Barron Shell Puffer Jacket is one of the best gifts for 2024. This jacket effortlessly combines function and fashion. It features a hood, high neck, and a padded design, ensuring you stay snug while looking chic. The concealed zip and snap fastening enhance its sleek appearance, while the two side welt pockets provide practicality.

• £175 – BUY IT HERE

Guess Giully Diamond Quilted Faux Leather Crossbody Bag

The Guess Giully Diamond Quilted Faux Leather Crossbody Bag is perfect for fashion-forward individuals who appreciate both style and functionality. This compact accessory, crafted from diamond quilted faux leather in an elegant slate colour, effortlessly combines chic design with practical features. With two lined compartments, you can stay organised while on the go. The gold-tone chain, complete with a padded shoulder, guarantees comfort without compromising on style.

• £67 – BUY IT HERE

Spirits

These dark spirits are on our list of the best gifts 2024

1. Thy Bog Danish Whisky

Denmark is famed for its beechwood smoked bacon, and that familiar wood-smoke permeates Thy’s single estate, organic whisky. Oloroso and PX sherry casks delicately layer in flavours of shortbread and sultanas. Wonderful neat, but if you’re planning a Christmas brunch, it will immediately improve your Bloody Mary with a trace of pigs in blankets.

• £67.50 – BUY IT HERE

2. Mossburn 12 Year Old Domaine Dupont

Distillers and blenders Mossburn have released the second entry in their exciting Cask Collaboration series, finishing a Speyside blended malt in French oak Calvados and Pommeau casks, sourced from Domaine Dupont in Normandy. The result is a warming apple crumble of a whisky, with a dollop of vanilla cream. Christmas perfection.

• £71.95 – BUY IT HERE

3. Leiper’s Fork Bottled in Bond

Leiper’s Fork champions pre-prohibition whiskey making traditions. With a grain bill including corn, rye, and toasted malt barley, and using a sweet mash and pot still distillation, this Tennessee whiskey is not what Jack Daniel’s has conditioned us to expect. It won the prestigious Masters Medal at this year’s American Whiskey Masters. Upgrade your eggnog.

• £75.75 – BUY IT HERE

4. Bankhall British Single Malt

Coming from Blackpool, this innovative single malt takes inspiration from Irish and American production methods. The spirit is triple-distilled and aged in a mix of ex-Bourbon, ex-sherry, and new American white oak casks, resulting in a reasonably priced, versatile whisky that has sufficient fresh flavour to drink straight, but brings depth to cocktails that call for Bourbon.

• £24.25 – BUY IT HERE

5. The Singleton 14 Year Old Autumn Walk

The Singleton range has been characterised by bright, fruity whiskies, but this latest addition to Diageo’s Single Malts Special Releases 2024 collection steps away from the house style to a “drier, spicier type of flavour”. Judicious use of Pyrenean and Spanish oak adds notes of bitter orange and pepper; an enticing alternative to conventionally Christmassy whiskies.

• £155 – BUY IT HERE

6. Remy Martin XO Cognac

Brandy isn’t just for flaming Christmas puddings, and Remy Martin XO isn’t just brandy. This Cognac has similar flavour and intensity to the most Christmassy sherries, but without the syrupy viscosity or cloying sweetness. An XO Cognac old fashioned with chocolate bitters should be a fixture of the holiday season.

• £184 – BUY IT HERE

7. Tomatin 2006 17 Year Old PX Edition

Highland whisky-makers Tomatin are showcasing the effects of sherry casks on whisky, and their 2006 17 year old refines and heightens the rich caramel and raisins of an assertive Pedro Ximenez. This is a “Christmas cake whisky”, but it isn’t dense, or loaded with nuts and candied peel. Fantastic as a digestif.

• £134.95 – BUY IT HERE

8. Glenfarclas 15 Year Old

Speyside distillery Glenfarclas is famous for its sherried malts, of which the 15 year old is a superb example. Bottled at a slightly higher ABV than most of its stablemates, it carries more butterscotch, more marzipan, more cinnamon, and more gentle peat smoke, for a properly decadent fireside dram.

• £74.99 – BUY IT HERE

9. A Good Old-Fashioned Christmas Whisky

Every year The Whisky Exchange releases a Good Old-Fashioned Christmas Whisky, festively packaged, and brimming with properly Dickensian flavours (think the end of A

Christmas Carol, not the beginning of Oliver Twist). The 2024 edition is a warming, sherry-aged, Speyside single malt, full of marmalade

and seasonal spices.

• £79.95 – BUY IT HERE

Best gifts: Miscellaneous

These ping pong bats are on our list of the best gifts 2024

Art of Ping Pong x Marco Oggian set

If you’re looking for something a little off-beat for a sports enthusiast, The Art of Ping Pong has released a limited edition set of table tennis bats by Italian artist and designer Marco Oggian. The Art of Ping Pong is a purveyor of beautifully crafted bats, balls and tables using responsibly sourced, sustainable wood and air-dried natural rubber. These ones feature happy and sad faces to “remind us that it’s within our power to control our outlook on the game and life”.

• £98 – BUY IT HERE

Carl Friedrik carry-on luggage

Carl Friedrik makes fine leatherware, accessories and an awesome range of rugged luggage that will be a welcome treat for any jet-setter. This tough polycarbonate carry-on suitcase comes in a new Arctic grey and tan colour scheme that looks slick.

• £465 – BUY IT HERE

Patrizia Italiano vase

This vase by Patrizia Italiano celebrates “the beauty of Sicily and its sea that surrounds the island” – and it’s an excellent gift for anyone who takes their homeware seriously (but not too seriously…). Stick some flowers in it or display it as a piece of art in its own right.

• £195 – BUY IT HERE

William Whiteley & Sons scissors

William Whiteley & Sons have been making scissors you didn’t know you needed since 1760. Their handcrafted pieces have supplied royalty and are handsome enough to be artworks, but have multi-purpose cutting abilities too: they can cut through bone, have an in-built nutcracker function and a micro-serrated blade for extra grip. But mainly they just look awesome.

• £107 – BUY IT HERE

Steak by Tim Hayward

Promoted by its publishers as a book that’s essential for dads, Steak by chef Tim Hayward is an encyclopaedic exploration of the world’s best cuts of meat, from farmers, butchers and restaurants to cooking techniques and recipes.

• £30 – BUY IT HERE

James Bond Style

There’s silence about who will assume the role of the next 007. In the meantime, all fanatics can do is look back: this comprehensive coffee table book explores the iconic looks of every Bond actor, from Roger Moore to Sean Connery and Daniel Craig.

• £100 – BUY IT HERE