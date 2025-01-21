Bentley ready to spur Lucky on to more Hong Kong Glory

Harry Bentley goes for his third win aboard Our Lucky Glory for trainer Chris So.

RACING takes place on the ‘C’ track at Happy Valley today, where the draw is an important factor in determining winners, especially in recent times.

The statistics point to a golden highway for horses drawn with low numbers in sprints, and it is a similar scenario in extended-mile contests.

Records show gallopers with double-figure numbers face a tough task, and only one horse from an outside gate has managed to win from 19 races at the last two meetings on the ‘C’ course.

Division two of the Kowloon Park Handicap (11.40am) over six furlongs offers the Chris So-trained OUR LUCKY GLORY a suitable opportunity to score his fourth success over the course and distance.

The six-year-old has been a model of consistency when racing at the Valley, and notably against better company than he meets here.

Having started his current campaign with a fourth behind the likes of notable speedsters Kyrus Dragon and Gustosisimo in October, the Brazilian-bred sprinter has subsequently tried his luck over the extended mile without success but consequently finds his rating dropping to just one pound above his last winning mark.

He now drops back into Class Four company for the first time since his last victory, and with a past record of two wins and a second against similar opposition, he should be in his element.

Coming from gate two is a massive plus, and with pilot Harry Bentley aboard, having previously won twice on the gelding, the omens are looking good.

Fortune Whiskey and Zac Purton’s mount Spirit Of Peace look obvious threats, but this appears to be a great opportunity for Our Lucky Glory to bounce back to form.

POINTERS

Our Lucky Glory 11.40am Happy Valley