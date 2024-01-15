Beating the winter blues in five steps, from an expert

This winter week has been dubbed the most depressing time of the year with people suffering low mood, sadness, lack of motivation, tiredness and low energy. Experts blame the darker January weather, a low feeling after the festive season, failed new year resolutions and overspending.

But award-winning counsellor and author Lynn Crilly says that with a few simple steps you can banish the January blues and embrace a better frame of mind during this winter period.

She says: “January blues are not the same as clinical depression or a mental health disorder and they don’t interfere with everyday life.

“But you might feel low and want to hide away and hibernate. You may lack the motivation for simple tasks. And you might find you wish to spend more time in bed than you usually would. Whilst it can be normal to feel sluggish after the overindulgence of the holiday period, the January Blues are more extreme and they can become overwhelming if they are not dealt with.

“Through years of experience, as well as clinical research, I know that there are simple things you can do to prevent those feelings from escalating further.”

Five steps to help beat the January blues this winter

1. See the winter light

The days are shorter, and the miserable cold weather may have deterred you from leaving your house, but the natural daylight is an effective mood booster. Drawing your curtains, going out for walks on sunny days, or sitting outside when having your lunch break will all help to top up your vitamin D which the body craves.

2. Embrace winter

By the time January comes the idealistic novelty of snuggling up with a hot chocolate with a book or a film can wear off. Be persistent. Try making your home or at least your bedroom feel cosy and warm, with candles and extra blankets, experiment with seasonal cooking or baking, or try your hand at new creative hobbies such as knitting, painting or even jigsaw puzzles can be very therapeutic for some.

3. Make self-care a priority

It can be very easy to let the simple everyday things go out of the window, but try to stick with it, making your bed every day, cooking and eating healthy food, keeping your living space tidy and taking pride in yourself. These may sound like simple tasks, but they show you care about yourself and can set your intention for the day and in turn make a big difference to your mood.

4. Trick your mind and body

Research shows that watching a feel-good film or listening to upbeat music can help your brain to release happy hormones called endorphins. Make yourself a playlist of your favourite dance tunes and plan some nights with television and some good films with yourself or better still share with friends and family.

5. Plan your social life

It can be all too easy to hibernate at this time of year. But try to resist it, reach out to friends and family, plan a movie night, a walk, an exercise class or start a new hobby together, it is so important for your mental health not to isolate yourself but to find a balance between enjoying your own company and time and that with others.

Also don’t forget to give yourself a break. If you are feeling low or struggling with your mental health, try not to be too hard on yourself, it is not your fault you are feeling this way. If you don’t make it to the gym or that social event and you spend the odd day in front of the television embrace it and enjoy.