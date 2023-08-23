Back Express to impress again at York

The Michael Dods-trained Northern Express (red cap in front) has won three times at York

YORK is a bit like marmite for some horses as they either love it or hate it.

Time and time again we see the same horses winning on the Knavesmire, quite often when they are hopelessly out of form.

This doesn’t make life easy for punters, but I’m hoping the theory of following course form works a treat in today’s Clipper Handicap (3.00pm).

The one I’m most keen on is NORTHERN EXPRESS for Michael Dods at around 7/1.

He finished seventh in this contest 12 months ago, which wasn’t a bad effort, but three of his six career wins have come at this track, including two starts ago over seven furlongs.

He was raised to a career high mark of 102 for that victory, but showed that’s still within his capabilities when running really well to finish a close fourth in the hugely competitive International Stakes at Ascot on his most recent start.

That is very solid form in itself, with plenty of horses from that race coming out and running well since, and he should go very well again running off one pound lower.

ORBAAN finished seventh in the International Stakes and I’ve got a sneaky feeling he could run really well at 14/1.

He was fourth in this contest last year and if you watch the race back, there wasn’t much else in the field travelling as well as he was at the furlong pole.

David O’Meara’s inmate then met trouble several times as he tried to challenge before flying home to be beaten by just two-and-three-quarter lengths.

That was off a mark of 99 and given how well he finished, the fact he runs here off just 94 makes him a really interesting proposition.

World Pool will once again be in full force today and this race looks great for a Quinella bet with tote.co.uk.

The other horse I’ll include with the two I’ve already mentioned is last year’s winner BLUE FOR YOU.

He’s another from the O’Meara yard who absolutely loves York, with form figures at the track of 22151 and you’d imagine connections will have been eyeing a repeat bid all season.

Granted, he’s nine pounds higher in the weights than 12 months ago, but he bolted up over course and distance two starts ago off six pounds lower, and based on that, he might still have a few pounds left in his locker.

I also like a couple in the closing fillies’ handicap (5.20pm), starting with Richard Hannon’s ROYAL DRESS.

She was a taking winner at Haydock over seven furlongs two starts ago and caught the eye in a muddling race at Goodwood last time where she stormed home to finish fourth.

Another rise in the weights makes her life harder, but I wouldn’t be surprised if she turns out to be a lot better than a mark of 89.

The other to back is NAOMI LAPAGLIA at 12/1.

She was thrown into the 1000 Guineas on just her second start, and while she finished down the field that day, the fact connections pitched her in at such a high level so early on in her career must mean she’s highly regarded.

The penny dropped at Newmarket last time, and there’s likely loads more to come off a mark of just 84.

