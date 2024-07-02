Anderson takes 7-35 as final England Test at Lord’s looms

The retiring England pacer James Anderson took astonishing first inning figures of seven wickets for 35 runs ahead of his final international match next week.

The England stalwart will play his last game for the national team next week at Lord’s against the West Indies, but proved he still has a spring in his step with his brilliant figures in Lancashire’s County Championship Division One fixture against Nottinghamshire.

Nottinghamshire trail by 143 runs with eight wickets remaining after being forced to follow on.

And in their first innings with the ball, Lancashire’s pacer bowled 16 overs, taking seven wickets for 35 runs at an economy of 2.18.

In his second innings he conceded just four runs in four overs.

Some on social media have criticised the England and Wales Cricket Board for not lengthening Anderson’s career.

But the seamer will become a mentor for the young fast bowlers coming through the England set-up.

Elsewhere in the County Championship Gloucestershire, Surrey, Warwickshire and Leicestershire put themselves in dominant positions while Worcestershire beat Durham on the final day of their match.

Anderson on top