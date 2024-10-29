England summon uncapped all-rounder for New Zealand Test tour

Jacob Bethell could make his England Test debut in next month’s tour to New Zealand

England have called up uncapped spin bowling all-rounder Jacob Bethell for the Test tour of New Zealand as wicketkeeper-batter Jamie Smith misses out due to paternity leave.

Barbados-born Bethell, who made his T20 and one-day international debuts against Australia last month, has only featured in 20 first-class matches and has a modest batting average of 25.44, with five fifties and no hundreds.

However, England have once again plumped for potential as Smith will be absent for the three-match series, which starts on November 28 in Christchurch, to be at the birth of his first child.

Essex’s Jordan Cox is poised for his Test bow as he deputises behind the stumps for Smith, who has shone with bat and gloves since being thrust into the side at the start of the English summer, ousting Ben Foakes and Jonny Bairstow.

Warwickshire’s Bethell, who turned 21 last week, offers extra batting cover having provided glimpses of his talent in two T20s and five ODIs against a near full-strength Australia.

Bethell also brings occasional left-arm spin to support frontline trio Shoaib Bashir, Jack Leach and Rehan Ahmed.

Cox and Ahmed are currently in the Caribbean ahead of a white-ball series against the West Indies and will join the Test team following the end of the tour.

Vice-captain Ollie Pope retains his spot in a 16-strong squad despite underwhelming in the recent 2-1 defeat in Pakistan, amassing 55 runs in five innings with three scores below five.

Pope has registered three centuries in 2024 – including a stunning 196 against India in Hyderabad in January – but has been dismissed for single-figure scores 11 times in 25 innings.

Test captain Ben Stokes offered support to his right-hand man after England’s loss in Rawalpindi at the weekend, saying: “There is no doubt in my mind that we have the best top-six batsmen in England.”

Head coach Brendon McCullum also made it plain that Pope’s spot to face a Black Caps side, who have handed India their first home series defeat in 12 years, was not up for debate.

“Popey is disappointed with his output of runs. But I’ve said it heaps, No3 is a tough place to bat,” he said.

“He’ll benefit from a couple of weeks out and he’ll get another opportunity when we head to New Zealand in conditions where he’ll hopefully be able to flourish.”

England squad for Test series against New Zealand

Ben Stokes (captain)

Rehan Ahmed

Gus Atkinson

Shoaib Bashir

Jacob Bethell

Harry Brook

Brydon Carse

Jordan Cox

Zak Crawley

Ben Duckett

Jack Leach

Ollie Pope

Matthew Potts

Joe Root

Olly Stone

Chris Woakes

