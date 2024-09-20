American Golf hails sales success as it bids to return to profit

American Gold is headquartered in Warrington.

American Golf has enjoyed an upswing in its market share since the start of its new financial year and added almost £1.5m in extra sales.

The Warrington-headquartered retailer, which is backed by private equity firm Endless, has revealed its like-for-like sales rose by £1.4m to £80.6m in the period from February to August 2024.

American Golf added that its market share also grew by 1.4 per cent on a like-for-like basis and that it had seen particular demand for its equipment, clubs and footwear.

The latest trading figures come after City A.M. reported in April that American Golf’s turnover increased by £300,000 to £135.8m in the year to the end of January 2024, while its pre-tax loss were cut from £10.5m to £5.2m.

International Leisure Group, which owns American Golf, is due to file its accounts for the year ending January 2024 with Companies House by the end of October.

In its prior financial year International Leisure Group, the holding company for American Golf Trading, American Golf Leisure and International Leisure Brands, posted a turnover of £151.2m, down from £166.8m.

It also made a pre-tax loss of £9.8m after reporting a pre-tax profit of £7.5m in the year before.

American Golf overcomes ‘usually wet weather’

American Golf’s chief executive, Nigel Oddy, said: “We are pleased with our performance despite the delayed start to the golf season, caused by the unusually wet weather.

“Although a slow start to the financial year, we have seen strong results in recent months, and I am confident we will continue this growth for the remainder of the year.

“I am particularly proud of the progress we’ve achieved in developing our retail stores and customer experience – this remains our biggest priority throughout 2024 and beyond.

“Investing in new technology, bespoke services and maintaining our high standards of customer service will maintain the brand’s fantastic position for the rest of the year.”