Finca Cortesin in the Costa del Sol: Golf meets five star luxury

Anyone who has visited southern Spain will know there is much more to the region than the tackier excesses of the Costa del Sol. For culture there is Moorish-steeped Malaga; Mijas and Estepona retain traditional white-washed Andalusian charm; while even Marbella has an enchanting old town a world away from the beach clubs.

Like the rest of the country, delicious local food (and wine) is easy to come by, whether simply prepared fresh fish and seafood or more sophisticated gastronomic fare. And then there is the golf: this corner of the Mediterranean enjoys perfect conditions for thwacking a ball around so it should be no surprise that it is a golfers’ paradise.

Finca Cortesin, just inland from Estepona, manages to marry the best of the Costa del Sol. The hotel is an oasis of five-star class and comfort; the six dining options offer bucolic al-fresco breakfasts, luxurious lunches on the beach, high-end modern Spanish cuisine and intricate Japanese tasting menus; and the golf is played on a pristine, championship standard course.

Finca Cortesin

Finca is the Spanish word for farm or ranch but the complex is more refined than rustic. While the hotel villa’s white walls and terracotta tiles may be traditional, the accommodation within is spacious and contemporary and, so they say, is deliberately never fully booked to ensure serenity and quality of service. The 67 bedrooms and suites’ high ceilings add to the breezy feel, while the furnishings and low-key decorative touches emphasise comfort and elegance over flashiness. Wander around the grounds and you’ll find gardens festooned with bougainvillea, a fitness and racket club and a Thai spa.

The Finca Cortesin golf course

The food

During a short stay it’s possible to sample a variety of dining experiences, but all have one thing in common: they draw on the enviable produce that abounds in Spain. Enjoy sweet, freshly squeezed orange juice at breakfast in the shady courtyard and lunch at the hotel’s beach club – a short shuttle away – where paellas and fresh seafood are served by the infinity pool.

For dinner, choose from Asian-inflected Rei, fresh pasta and red prawn carpaccio at Don Giovanni or my favourite, El Jardin de Lutz. There German chef Lutz Bosing serves up classic flavours with a modern twist, such as garlic lobster with fried egg, potatoes and oyster umami, although the star was an oven-roasted wild turbot to share – sometimes less is more.

It ought to go without saying, but in this part of the world the choice of wines – whether cooling verdejo or a more robust Ribera del Duero – is bountiful and Finca Cortesin doesn’t disappoint.

The golf

Finca Cortesin’s golf credentials are up there with almost anywhere in continental Europe, having hosted regular high-profile tournaments on the men’s and women’s professional circuits. Most recently it staged the Solheim Cup, the female equivalent to the Ryder Cup, where Europe memorably retained the trophy against the USA in 2023.

Such elite events demand the very best playing conditions and Finca Cortesin delivers that with undulating fairways, water features and tricky elevated greens. Gold Digest rated it among Spain’s top five courses and the clincher on my visit was the staff delivering quenching cups of gazpacho to parched players on the sun-drenched layout.

Even beginners will enjoy hacking their way around the idyllic setting but those determined to polish their game first can visit the resort’s Nicklaus Academy. Here, expert instructors will analyse every aspect of your swing using video and sensor technology until the only slices you’ll be seeing are those in your post-round G and T.

• Golf starts from €320/£265. For room rates and availability, contact the resort directly.