Ambition should Pak a punch once again at Happy Valley

Jerry Chau has ridden Son Pak Fu to six wins over this course and distance in the last two seasons

EXPECT plenty of wild celebrations to come from the members’ stand, through to the Beer Garden, if crowd favourite SON PAK FU proves victorious in the Singapore Pools Handicap (12.10pm) over six furlongs.

The Australian-bred five-year-old has built up a cult following at the city track, following half-a-dozen victories and three places in the last year.

With his young jockey, Jerry Chau, in the saddle for all six wins – ‘a match made in heaven’ springs to mind – he looks to have all the favours in this Class One contest.

His recent fourth to Victor The Winner in the Group One Centenary Sprint Cup at Sha Tin is the best form on view, an inside draw (two) will allow him a rails-hugging journey and, against only seven gallopers, he should have a clear passage when delivering his challenge down the home straight.

Add the fact that speedsters Kurpany, Majestic Knight, Bundle Of Charm and Tomodachi Kokore will produce a blistering early gallop when vying for a good position, this should set the race up for the selection, who usually produces a trademark turbo-charged finish.

Trainer Danny Shum looks to have ear-marked the Sing Woo Handicap (2.15pm) over six furlongs for his highly-progressive sprinter COPARTNER AMBITION.

The son of Starspangledbanner has already won four times at the city circuit this season, with his latest victory the best so far, when coming clear in the closing stages against similar opposition.

Given a break of five weeks since his last victory, he warmed-up for this contest with a trial a couple of weeks back and should strip in peak condition now.

