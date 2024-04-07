‘Am I dreaming?’ asks Dettori after six straight wins

ARCADIA, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 04: Lanfranco Dettori aboard Inspiral of Great Britain celebrates after winning the Maker’s Mark Breeders’ Cup Filly and Mare Turf race at Santa Anita Park on November 04, 2023 in Arcadia, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Frankie Dettori was left speechless after defying odds of more than 77,000-1 to win six consecutive races at Santa Anita in California on Saturday night.

The Italian jockey said winning with six horses was “beyond my wildest dreams”.

“I don’t know how to put it into words. Is it real? Am I dreaming? Is this really happening? It’s incredible. I just don’t know what to say,” he said.

It comes 28 years after Dettori’s “Magnificent Seven” at Ascot, which was honoured with a statue by the paddock. On that day, his cumulative odds came to over 25,000-1.

The 53-year-old was set to retire last year before committing to ride in the US.

He had 11 rides, losing the first race of the day before winning six on the trot.

Had he won another race, he would have set the record for most number of wins at the racecourse.

His most unlikely win based on odds came in his third victory as they were set at 12-1.

The biggest win of the day was with Nothing Like You in the Grade Two Santa Anita Oaks.

Nothing Like You trainer Bob Baffert said: “He’s just a phenomenon. He is world-class and has brought his talent to every stage.”

Eddie Castro holds the record in the US for the most wins by a jockey when he won nine of his 11 rides in 2005 at Calder Racecourse.

With over 3,300 career wins, Dettori has previously ruled out returning to Britain for racing.