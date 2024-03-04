Nicky Henderson makes Cheltenham Festival promise after Constitution Hill decision

Jockey Nico De Boinville celebrates winning the Champion Hurdle on Constitution Hill during racing on day one of the Cheltenham National Hunt jump racing festival at Cheltenham Racecourse on March 14th 2023 in Gloucestershire, England (Photo by Tom Jenkins/Getty Images)

Trainer Nicky Henderson hopes Constitution Hill can make a winning return to the Cheltenham Festival in 2025 after admitting defeat in his battle to get him fit for this month’s edition.

Henderson announced on social media on Monday that his unbeaten Champion Hurdle hero would not be ready to defend his crown next week despite further signs of improvement.

The seven-year-old emerged as a doubt last week with a respiratory problem and although his symptoms have abated, a blood test showed he would not be ready for competition.

Henderson said: “Very sadly we are going to have to admit defeat in the battle to get Constitution Hill ready for the Champion Hurdle and therefore have to declare that he will not be running there this year.

“He has undoubtedly improved over the weekend and seems noticeably brighter than he was at the end of last week and I really did think he was much perkier when ridden this morning.

“Unfortunately the all important blood test shows that although the figures have also improved, they are quite a way from being satisfactory for a horse to commence serious training and to race in a week’s time.”

State Man, who finished second at Cheltenham last year, is now the 1-3 favourite for the Champion Hurdle with Coral, while Paddy Power offer odds of 2-5.

Constitution Hill worked poorly at Kempton Park last Tuesday, putting his participation at the showpiece meeting in major doubt.

A scope showed mucus in his lungs and despite slightly more positive news in the following days, results of a blood test on Thursday proved to be another blow.

He was scoped again on Friday morning, with Henderson saying that signs of infection had receded but emphasising that Monday’s blood test would prove decisive.

Statement from Nicky Henderson regarding Constitution Hill

“There are three significant markers on the blood test all of which have come down since Thursday’s sample but are still raised enough to indicate that he has not fully recovered from whatever was ailing him,” he added.

“The only way to continue the improvement is not to stress him and he obviously cannot run in these Olympic games if he’s not trained sufficiently.

“This is very sad for all of us and particularly Michael [Buckley, owner] but it is in everybody’s best interests that we ensure we have a fit and healthy Constitution Hill to win back his crown next year.”

Additional reporting by PA