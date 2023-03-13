Champion Hurdle favourite Constitution Hill hits the High Street

William Hill have renamed seven of their betting shops ‘Constitution Hill’ (Credit: Focus on Racing)

HORSE racing needs superstars and in the form of Constitution Hill, the favourite for this year’s Champion Hurdle, many are hoping we have found one.

Based on what we’ve seen so far, notably his 22-length demolition job in last year’s Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, Nicky Henderson’s unbeaten six-year-old looks the real deal and he could easily be the torchbearer for the sport over the next few years.

He seems versatile with regards to ground and it would be a major shock if he lost his unbeaten record tomorrow.

The 2022 County Hurdle winner State Man is a fine horse in his own right, and given he’s trained by a certain Willie Mullins, he has to respected, but the sense is that if the real Constitution Hill turns up, there is no horse in training that can live with him.

It’s unsurprising then, that’s he’s just 1/3 to extend his unbeaten record – a price that looks more than fair.

And while Constitution Hill will feature in accumulators up and down the country throughout the week, his price for the Champion Hurdle is one that won’t excite the majority of punters.

However, even money certainly will and that’s exactly what William Hill are offering on jump racing’s superstar.

As part of their ‘Epic Odds’ campaign, Hills are giving new and existing customers the opportunity to back Constitution Hill at a boosted price of even money for up to £10.

It’s a concession that’s available in both shops and online, so looks more than worth snapping up and it’s on offer right up until the Champion Hurdle gets underway at 3.30pm tomorrow.

William Hill are getting fully involved in Constitution Hill fever as they’ve made a fun move to rename seven of their shops, including four in Cheltenham, after the horse.

The rebranded ‘Constitution Hill’ shops, which were unveiled on Friday, have been created in homage to jump racing’s latest superstar and feature unique branding which will be on show to racegoers on the opening day of the Festival.

Barry Geraghty, a William Hill ambassador who bought and reared Constitution Hill before he was sold to owner Michael Buckley, said:

“When we had Constitution Hill as a youngster, you wouldn’t dare to dream that he was going to turn out to be quite this good.

“He’s the star of the show this week and it’s a good bit of fun to see his name take pride of place above the William Hill shops.”