Cheltenham: State Man ‘turns up’ to win Champion Hurdle

CHELTENHAM, ENGLAND – MARCH 12: Paul Townend celebrates victory on board State Man in The Unibet Champion Hurdle Challenge Trophy during day one of the Cheltenham Festival 2024 at Cheltenham Racecourse on March 12, 2024 in Cheltenham, England. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Trainer Willie Mullins quipped that you’ve got to turn up to Cheltenham in order to win the Champion Hurdle after State Man won the showpiece race on the opening day of the Festival in the absence of Constitution Hill.

The pre-Festival favourite Constitution Hill was ruled out of contention having been given a round of antibiotics for an infection in the weeks leading up to the iconic horse racing meet.

It meant the odds on State Man were slashed by the bookies with the Paul Townend-ridden horse taking home the biggest trophy on Cheltenham Tuesday.

Cheltenham winner

“He’s a Champion Hurdle winner,” Mullins said. “You’ve got to turn up to win a Champion Hurdle – we turned up.”

“I was amazed with the way Paul rode him, I thought he’d be much more forward, I didn’t dream that he’d only be fifth or sixth jumping the fourth-last. But he just rode him with supreme confidence.

“I thought he’d make more use of his stamina, but Paul seemed to ride him for speed today and he clearly felt there was enough in the ground to take it out of the horses in front of him.

“But when jockeys are riding with confidence, they can do things like that and I feel that’s the way he’s been riding all season. He’s a fantastic jockey.”

Gordon Elliott’s Irish Point finished second with Luccia, for Constitution Hill’s trainer Nicky Henderson, third.

The Champion Hurdle

Elsewhere

Elsewhere in Gloucestershire Slade Steel, trained by Henry De Bromhead and ridden by Rachael Blackmore, won the opening race of the Festival – the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle – while Gaelic Warrior picked up the Arkle Chase Crown.

Chianti Classico won the Ultima Handicap Chase while the Mares Hurdle was won by Lossiemouth.

Lark In The Morning picked up the Juvenile Handicap Hurdle title while Corbetts Cross finished the opening day with a win in the National Hunt Chase.