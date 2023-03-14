What’s that coming over the Hill? It is a monster!

Constitution Hill left his rivals toiling in his wake at Kempton on Boxing Day

TIMING is a huge thing in sport. Imagine how many more Grand Slams Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal or Novak Djokovic would have won if the other two hadn’t been around.

In the aftermath of day one at last year’s Cheltenham Festival, there was plenty of controversy comparing the Supreme Novices’ winner CONSTITUTION HILL with dual Champion Hurdle heroine Honeysuckle.

The younger horse did something that day that you very rarely see – in fact, almost never.

The time of the Supreme pretty much defied belief and he was immediately installed as favourite for the 2023 Champion Hurdle.

Connections of Honeysuckle were a little put out by what they saw as a lack of respect for the (at the time) unbeaten mare.

She has been incredible over these past few years, winning at three straight Festivals, and the reception she got after the 2022 Irish Champion Hurdle will live long in the memory.

But in those three seasons she never came up against Constitution Hill and that is the difference.

A Timeform rating of 177 is the highest ever given to a novice hurdler which shows what we’re dealing with.

Yes, he has to go and prove it in a Champion Hurdle, but his two runs this season in the Fighting Fifth and Christmas Hurdle have been faultless, beating stablemate and 2020 Champion Hurdler Epatante by 12 and 17 lengths respectively.

He is just a freak and it will be a huge shock if he is beaten this afternoon – as his price of 1/3 suggests.

STATE MAN is a different test and will almost certainly be the biggest one he has faced so far in his career, but you still get the feeling there is a gap between them.

In any normal year, State Man would be a hot favourite, but he may have just come around at the wrong time.

Since falling two out in a maiden hurdle at Leopardstown on Boxing Day in 2021, Willie Mullins’ hurdler has won all six of his starts.

He was really well backed in the County Hurdle 12 months ago and won easily before going on to land the Grade One novice hurdle at Punchestown over two and a half miles.

Like Constitution Hill, he has stepped up a level in open company, never looking like getting beaten in three runs this season, including last time out in the Irish Champion Hurdle.

Paul Townend will have decisions to make in the race, but whatever he does I don’t think will make a difference as he is taking on a superstar.

While they look to be the obvious one-two, it should be an interesting battle for third.

Vauban was a hugely impressive winner of the Triumph Hurdle but, as is so often the case, he has struggled slightly in his five-year-old season.

A return to Prestbury Park could reignite the fire and it often depends on who is ridden for third and who goes for broke in races like this.

I would certainly favour I LIKE TO MOVE IT over him to pick up the bronze medal.

He couldn’t have won the Kingwell Hurdle any easier last month and he has good form at Cheltenham, winning the Greatwood back in November and a couple of races over course and distance the winter before.

Stamina looked to be the issue in the Relkeel Hurdle on New Year’s Day, but back over this trip he looks the most likely to cling on for third.

Zanahiyr, Jason The Militant and Not So Sleepy make up the rest of the field, but all three are 80/1 or bigger, so it would be a surprise if any of them were good enough for a podium finish.

Regardless, this race is all about Constitution Hill and what he can do against the best hurdler in Ireland at the moment.

I expect him to pass his assignment with flying colours.