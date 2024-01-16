Put a few Bob on Olinger to spring a Champion surprise

Rachael Blackmore and Bob Olinger (left) jump the last on the way to winning the Relkeel Hurdle

WITH less than 60 days until the Cheltenham Festival, attention is quickly turning to those four golden days in March and in the coming weeks I’m going to be putting up a few long-range pointers that are likely to shorten up considerably come race day.

The art to picking ante-post selections has changed somewhat in recent years, however, I still believe there’s value to be had if playing at the lower end of the market, in the hope your horse lines up a far shorter price come the Festival.

The Champion Hurdle looks a formality judging by the market, with unbeaten superstar Constitution Hill long odds-on at 2/9 and well clear of main market rival, State Man (3/1), who he beat comfortably when winning last year’s renewal.

It might not be as cut and dried as it seems though, with Nicky Henderson’s star ruled out of Cheltenham Trials Day at the end of this month owing to a bad scope, and if for whatever reason he is forced to miss the Festival, State Man suddenly looks a good bet.

There may well be an even more enticing selection lurking though in the form of BOB OLINGER.

Henry de Bromhead’s runner impressed recently over 2m4f at Cheltenham when winning the Relkeel Hurdle, where he travelled eye-catchingly strongly and stretched clear up the hill.

While his main target is likely to be the Grade One over 2m4f at Aintree in April, I wouldn’t put it past connections having a tilt at the Champion Hurdle, especially given it’s a race that is likely to attract only a small field.

Bob Olinger comes alive at Cheltenham – three from three there – and with his ability to travel strongly and stay further than the two-mile trip, I can see the test of the Champion Hurdle suiting him.

Currently 16/1 with Grosvenor Sport, I expect him to be much shorter on the day and if one of the market leaders fails to show up, he’s likely to be less than half that price.

Champion Hurdle*

2/9 Constitution Hill

3/1 State Man

8/1 Impaire Et Passe

16/1 Bob Olinger

*Prices from Grosvenor Sport

He has the shape of a solid ante-post pick, and Grosvenor Sport are now non-runner money back on the race, so if he doesn’t show, you don’t lose you dough.

Another I quite fancy at this stage, is Nigel Twiston-Davies’ BROADWAY BOY, who I have a feeling could line up in the Brown Advisory.

The National Hunt Chase has been touted as a potential race for him, but Sam Twiston-Davies wouldn’t be able to ride in that amateurs’ event, while the Brown Advisory trip of three miles should suit him better too.

He’s another with a fine Cheltenham record of three wins from four starts and looks to have been overlooked after disappointing at Warwick last weekend.

There are reasons for excusing that, as he hasn’t really had a break this season and they went hard in that race as he was taken on for the lead.

If he’s freshened up for a return to Cheltenham in March, I can see him going really well for a long way.

Considering he was around 16/1 for the race prior to Warwick, Grosvenor Sport’s odds of 33/1 would look huge if he does line up in the three-mile novice contest in March.

Grosvenor Sport are offering a standout special of 50/1 on Bob Olinger (Champion Hurdle) and Broadway Boy (Brown Advisory) both to place, which could be well worth a look.

CHELTENHAM POINTERS

Bob Olinger e/w Cheltenham (Champion Hurdle)

Broadway Boy e/w Cheltenham (Brown Advisory)