Constitution Hill ‘miles better’ with Christmas Hurdle return ‘realistic’

Constitution Hill could return to action at the Ladbrokes Christmas Hurdle after being pulled out of the Fighting Fifth Hurdle this Saturday.

Nicky Henderson has insisted a return to racing for the seven-year-old at the Christmas Hurdle “is still realistic” despite lameness causing his withdrawal from the Newcastle race this weekend.

Thoroughbred hurdler Constitution Hill is thus far unbeaten under rules and with a record of eight wins in eight starts.

He is already seen as one of the greatest hurdlers of all time with scalps including the 2023 Champion Hurdle and 2023 Aintree Hurdle.

A victory in this year’s Christmas Hurdle at Kempton Park would be a third in three years.

“As we mentioned on Friday, we’ve had a fairly mysterious lameness that we couldn’t identify so he spent the day with the vets,” trainer Henderson said on Monday.

“First he had an X-ray to see if there was anything untoward, which would have been very unpleasant, ultrasound scans and X-rays revealed nothing.

“An MRI scan identified a small area with a bit of inflammation in his pastern, near fore, that was actually touching the nerve, and that’s what was making him so sore.

“That would have been very sore, but I’m glad to report from being noticeably lame, very noticeably lame, on Friday and Saturday, he’s miles better.

“We are starting some gentle walking exercise today with a really serious hope we can get back on the road so we can continue his preparation, which will hopefully now lead us to the Christmas Hurdle.

“Obviously the Fighting Fifth is out, but the Christmas Hurdle is still realistic.

“He won it last year, so let’s hope that’s where we can get him out and he can get his great career back on track.”