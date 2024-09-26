Major changes announced for 2025 Cheltenham Festival

Major changes have been announced for the 2025 Cheltenham Festival after a number of consultations.

There will be alterations both on and off the course, with changes made to race requirements and travel and bar facilities.

Ian Renton, managing director of Cheltenham, said: “As part of the process of reviewing this year’s Festival we analysed data and extensive feedback, including surveys, one-to-one meetings and focus group sessions to seek views ranging from those who come every year all the way through to people who have never visited the Festival to find out why.

“Throughout the course of this review process there have been three distinct strands which have been impossible to ignore – value for money, the need to provide the best experience possible and the competitiveness of the race programme.

“As with any event of this size, it is never possible to make changes which are welcomed by everyone.

“However, we have prioritised listening to our racegoers to put them and their experiences at the heart of the Festival, with the ultimate goal of delivering something that not only meets but exceeds expectations.”

Cheltenham Festival changes