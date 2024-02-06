Grand National time CHANGED from iconic 5:15pm start

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND – APRIL 15: Paul Townend rides Gaillard Du Mesnil to finish third in the Randox Grand National Chase during day three of the Randox Grand National Festival at Aintree Racecourse on April 15, 2023 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

The start time of the iconic Grand National horse race has been changed from 5:15pm to 4pm over safety concerns.

The Randox Grand National showpiece event has been shifted forward by 75 minutes with 94 horses entered into the race at this early stage.

Corach Rambler, last year’s winner, has been entered into the race as part of a 94-horse entry that will eventually filter down to a start list of 34.

The 2023 race was delayed due to protesters and a number of changed have already been announced for the Aintree race; including a smaller field, a standing start and moving the first fence.

Sulekha Varma, the Jockey Club’s north west head of racing , said: “We leave no stone unturned in providing world-class standards of welfare for our participants and undertake a review after every Grand National.

“These reviews look at a wide range of factors and the learnings from the process drives a number of changes, large and small, annually. In October we announced that one of the changes being made from 2024 would involve bringing forward the start time of the race, which has been 5.15pm since 2016.

“This was a decision we took after a number of participants and other racing stakeholders raised concerns about the long build-up to the race throughout the day and heightened tension as a result. These were not issues which had been identified as a problem when the race was previously staged at 3.45pm and 4.15pm.

“Bringing forward the start time of the Grand National by 75 minutes to 4pm will also help us to maintain optimal jumping ground, as warm or breezy conditions can dry out the racing surface.”

A total of 61 horses are Irish-trained, beating the previous best of 52 which was set last year. Ireland provided 25 of the 39 eventual runners in 2023.

Weights will be revealed in a fortnight.

Grand National: Mullins vs Elliott

Willie Mullins entries:

Adamantly Chosen, Asterion Forlonge, Bronn, Capodanno, Classic Getaway, Glengouly, I Am Maximus, James du Berlais, Janidil, Meetingofthewaters, Mr Incredible, Ontheropes, Stattler

Gordon Elliott entries:

Ash Tree Meadow, Battleoverdoyen, Chemical Energy, Coko Beach, Conflated, Delta Work, Diol Ker, Dunboyne, Embittered, Fakir D’Alene, Farouk D’Alene, Favori De Champdou, Frontal Assault, Fury Road, Galvin, Gevrey, Minella Crooner, Riaan, Royal Thief, Run Wild Fred, Salvador Ziggy, Samcro, So des Flos, The Goffer, Tullybeg, Where It All Began

