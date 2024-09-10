‘Genius and a gentleman’: Legendary Flat racing trainer announces his retirement

Sir Michael Stoute, one of Flat racing’s greatest trainers, will retire at the end of the year

Horse racing trainer Sir Michael Stoute has been hailed as “a genius and a gentleman” after announcing that he will retire at the end of the year.

The 78-year-old became champion trainer 10 times, won the Derby on six occasions and saddled Estimate to victory in the Ascot Gold Cup for Queen Elizabeth II.

Stoute will go down as one of Flat racing’s greats after a 52-year career that blossomed in the 1980s, during his association with the legendary Shergar.

“He was a genius around his horses and a gentleman to ride for,” said jockey Kieren Fallon, who rode two Derby winners for Stoute.

“He always got the best out of a horse. He was able to take a horse from a two-year-old until they retired and keep finding improvement.”

Stoute’s accolades include 16 British Classics and a further 13 in Ireland, as well as the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe, Japan Cup, Dubai World Cup, Hong Kong Vase and the Breeders’ Cup.

The Newmarket-based trainer on Tuesday confirmed reports that the current Flat season would be his last.

“I have decided to retire from training at the end of this season,” Stoute said.

“I would like to thank all my owners and staff for the support they have given me over the years. It has been a great and enjoyable journey.”

Among Stoute’s most memorable triumphs was Shergar’s record 10-length win at the 1981 Derby.

Two years later the horse, worth an estimated £10m, was kidnapped from the Aga Khan’s stud in Ireland and never found. The IRA was suspected of the crime.