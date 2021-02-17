The Premier League has committed to televising every match until clubs are allowed to reopen stadiums to supporters.

All games have been available on Sky Sports, BT Sport, the BBC or Amazon Prime Video for most of the pandemic – save for short-lived experiment with pay-per-view.

That arrangement has now been extended indefinitely, with a return date for fans still uncertain.

“The Premier League today confirmed all fixtures for the 2020/21 season will continue to be made available to fans to watch live in the UK,” the league said in a statement.

“This arrangement will be extended until government guidance permits supporters to return to stadiums.

“All matches will be shown via existing broadcast partners Sky Sports, BT Sport, Amazon Prime Video and BBC, who continue to work with us to deliver these additional matches while stadiums are missing the supporters who are such an integral part of the game.

“Details of broadcast selections for March and the rearrangement of previously postponed matches will be announced in due course.”

Date for return of fans still uncertain

All sports are awaiting further guidance from government next week before drawing up further plans.

It is looking increasingly doubtful, however, that clubs will welcome back fans in large numbers before the seasons ends in May.

Covid-19 has slashed income across football, with the richest 20 clubs alone set to lose €2bn in revenue.

“The Premier League and its clubs remain committed to an accessible solution for fans,” the statement added.

“The UK live broadcast arrangements will be reviewed in consultation with clubs and in line with any decisions made by government regarding the return of spectators to stadiums.”