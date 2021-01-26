The world’s 20 richest clubs will lose €2bn in revenue due to Covid-19, says Deloitte’s latest Football Money League report.

Those teams have already seen income fall €1.1bn to €8.2bn in 2019-20 and Deloitte predicts a similar effect in 2020-21.

Football clubs have lost significant revenue from matchday activity and broadcast rights payments during the pandemic.

Manchester United and Barcelona suffered drops in income of €131m and €125m respectively in 2019-20, according to the Football Money League.

“Since the Premier League started [in 1992], it’s definitely the biggest single year impact we’ve seen from a financial perspective,” Sam Boor, senior manager in Deloitte’s Sports Business Group, told City A.M.

Matchday income has been affected as teams have been forced to close stadiums or operate at greatly reduced capacity.

Some broadcast payments have had to be repaid due to leagues being delayed or cancelled.

Other TV rights fees were deferred from 2019-20 to 2020-21 due to the late completion of most competitions.

Football Money League findings

Of the €1.1bn fall in revenue among elite clubs, €937m related to delayed or repaid broadcast fees, says Deloitte.

Matchday income contracted by €257m, while commercial earnings increased €105m.

“For financial year 2021, we think the overall money generated by Football Money League clubs will be similar to financial year 2020,” Boor added.

“So you get the benefit of some of the deferral of broadcast money from 19-20 into 20-21, but that’s offset by having a full year of virtually no matchday revenue.

“But we would expect a significant rebound the year after, assuming people go back to watching games live.”

The Football Money League report, which also ranks the 20 richest clubs in the world, is published today.

