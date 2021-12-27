1872 Cup rugby match between Glasgow and Edinburgh off over Covid-19

The 1872 Cup match between Glasgow and Edinburgh has been postponed over Covid-19. (Photo by Mark Runnacles/Getty Images)

Today’s 1872 clash between Glasgow Warriors and Edinburgh Rugby has been postponed after positive Covid-19 tests were returned by the Warriors.

The Cup, usually played over two legs, fall as regular season fixtures in the United Rugby Championship (URC).

The news comes as Scottish Covid-19 rules are in place that would have limited the number of fans allowed to attend to 500.

In contrast, 70,000 plus are expected at Twickenham Stadium in London for Harlequins’ Big Game event against Northampton Saints this afternoon.

In a statement, Glasgow warriors said: “The Round Eight United Rugby Championship fixture between Glasgow Warriors and Edinburgh has been postponed.

The game was due to take place on Monday 27 December in Glasgow, however, a number of positive Covid-19 cases within the Glasgow Warriors squad have been reported by the club. The URC Medical Advisory Group has liaised with Glasgow Warriors and Public Health Scotland and deemed that the fixture cannot go ahead as scheduled.

The United Rugby Championship will now consider available dates to reschedule the game.

Glasgow Warriors will provide more information to Season Ticket Members and Ticket Purchasers in due course. We will continue dialogue with the league and Public Health Scotland in the coming weeks. The club thanks its supporters for their continued patience at this time.”

The URC is the latest version of the PRO14, whereby the domestic league is made up from teams from Scotland, Wales, Ireland, Italy and South Africa.

Earlier in the season – as the latest variant of Covid-19 started circulating – Scarlets, Cardiff and Munster faced a scramble out of South Africa as travel rules changed.

The changes left the three sides either unable to field teams in the Champions Cup the following week, or were made to field semi-pro players to fulfil the fixture.

All four of yesterday’s UCR games were called off, while all but one of England’s Premiership games were able to go ahead with full crowds.

The second leg of the Cup is due to be played on Sunday.