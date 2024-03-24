WSL table and run-in after Chelsea go top following West Ham win

DAGENHAM, ENGLAND – MARCH 24: Erin Cuthbert of Chelsea celebrates with Guro Reiten of Chelsea after scoring her team’s second goal during the Barclays Women’s Super League match between West Ham United and Chelsea FC at Chigwell Construction Stadium on March 24, 2024 in Dagenham, England. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Chelsea returned to the top of the WSL table with a 2-0 victory over West Ham on Women’s Football Weekend.

The women’s football initiative takes advantage of the international break in the men’s game to put the WSL and Championship front and centre.

Chelsea’s title rivals Manchester City went three points clear on Saturday with a 3-1 win over rivals Manchester United but the London club’s victory over the Hammers puts Emma Hayes’ side top on points difference – the Blues are two goals better off.

Aggie Beever-Jones put the away side ahead in the second minute before Erin Cuthbert secured the victory in the 88th minute when her strike found the roof of the net.

“I’m not going to be harsh on my team, we’re playing a game every three days,” coach Hayes said.

“When you do this time and time again I don’t think it is always going to be top, top performances, but you gut it out. I’m really pleased with my team.

“If you want to win the league you have to come here and win. I knew what the game would be, so well done to our team.

“I want to give them a pat on the back. Normally I’m hard on them, but today I am really pleased.”

The run-in sees Chelsea play Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United away in their final five matches while Manchester City are at home four four of their six games – including against Arsenal.

Chelsea are also in the hunt for a first Champions League title.

The WSL top four

Pos Team Played W GD Points 1 Chelsea 17 14 36 43 2 Man City 17 14 34 43 Table

The title run-in