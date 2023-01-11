Football chiefs to meet tonight over future of WSL ownership

Football chiefs are set to discuss the WSL this evening. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

A number of football’s top executives are due to hold talks this evening with hopes of hashing out a new structure of ownership for the WSL.

The meeting will see those present look at funding proposals for the Women’s Super League.

The chief of the Football Association, Mark Bullingham, is set to be at the meeting alongside Tottenham Hotspur’s chairman Daniel Levy and West Ham United’s vice-chair, Baroness Brady, among others.

The meeting will go beyond the WSL and also assess proposals for the second-tier Championship, according to Mark Kleinman.

The league is said to be looking at securing as much as £100m in funding for the Women’s Super League while Premier League chiefs have previously stated their interest in taking control of the women’s league.

Chelsea sit atop of the WSL table with Arsenal, Manchester United and Manchester City in behind the Blues.

Leicester City are bottom of the league and are without a point after nine games.

The league returns this weekend.

This weekend’s WSL fixtures