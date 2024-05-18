WSL: What do Chelsea and Manchester City need to win the title?
Many are talking about tomorrow’s Premier League title race but the WSL is even tighter with Manchester City and Chelsea in the mix.
the duo are level on points and close in goal difference with just one fixture remaining.
Therefore a win for each side – away to Manchester United and Aston Villa respectively – still may result in the title flipping depending on goals scored.
This is Emma Hayes’ last match weekend in England before taking up the USA women’s coaching job and she is aiming to win a trophy having missed out on three so far this campaign.
WSL table as it stands
|Position
|Team
|Played
|Points
|GD
|1
|Chelsea
|21
|52
|47
|2
|Manchester City
|21
|52
|45
Final day fixtures
(All fixtures are a 6pm BST kick-off on Saturday)
- Manchester United vs Chelsea – Old Trafford
- Leicester City vs Liverpool – King Power Stadium
- Bristol City vs Everton – Ashton Gate
- Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
- Aston Villa vs Manchester City – Villa Park
- Arsenal vs Brighton and Hove Albion – Meadow Park
Title race permutations
- Chelsea lead Manchester in goal difference by two goals so if Chelsea win and maintain their GD they will win the league.
- If the two teams are level on points and goal difference come the end of today’s fixtures the title will be decided on goals scored – Chelsea (65) lead that statistic by six (City have scored 59 goals).
- If Chelsea draw and the Mancunians win, Manchester City will win the WSL title
- If Chelsea lose, Manchester City need a point to claim the title