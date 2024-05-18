WSL: What do Chelsea and Manchester City need to win the title?

READING, ENGLAND – MAY 27: Emma Hayes, Manager of Chelsea, lifts the Barclays Women’s Super League trophy after the team’s victory during the FA Women’s Super League match between Reading and Chelsea at Select Car Leasing Stadium on May 27, 2023 in Reading, England. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Many are talking about tomorrow’s Premier League title race but the WSL is even tighter with Manchester City and Chelsea in the mix.

the duo are level on points and close in goal difference with just one fixture remaining.

Therefore a win for each side – away to Manchester United and Aston Villa respectively – still may result in the title flipping depending on goals scored.

This is Emma Hayes’ last match weekend in England before taking up the USA women’s coaching job and she is aiming to win a trophy having missed out on three so far this campaign.

WSL table as it stands

Position Team Played Points GD 1 Chelsea 21 52 47 2 Manchester City 21 52 45 As it stands

Final day fixtures

(All fixtures are a 6pm BST kick-off on Saturday)

Manchester United vs Chelsea – Old Trafford

Leicester City vs Liverpool – King Power Stadium

Bristol City vs Everton – Ashton Gate

Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Aston Villa vs Manchester City – Villa Park

Arsenal vs Brighton and Hove Albion – Meadow Park

Title race permutations